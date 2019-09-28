ELON, N.C. – At halftime, James Madison leads Elon 21-7.
Dukes running back Solomon Vanhorse has a rushing touchdown and recovered his own fumble in the end zone for another score.
First Down – James Madison hasn’t had any problem running the ball against Elon’s 3-3-5 stack defense. Ahead of today’s game, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said he’d have a good plan to combat the stack, and so far it’s hard to argue with the results. JMU rushed for 155 yards on 23 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per run in the first 30 minutes. During the opening quarter, one wrinkle the Dukes showed was an unbalanced offensive line. Instead of lining up at his usual guard spot, Zaire Bethea was set on the far side of right tackle Liam Fornadel for a few plays to help the rushing attack gain positive momentum.
Second Down – It was an adventurous first half for JMU punt returner D’Angleo Amos. Amos muffed the first punt he tried to catch on Saturday, but bounced back to have a 26-yard punt return on his next try. Amos has muffed three punts in the first five games, but the Dukes have recovered two of the three, including the one in the first quarter.
Third Down – Today’s meeting started just like last year’s contest ended. On Elon’s second play from scrimmage, Phoenix quarterback Davis Cheek connected with wide receiver Avery Jones for a 66-yard touchdown. In Elon’s 2018 win at James Madison, Cheek threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jones with less than two minutes to play to secure the victory.
Fourth Down – Elon is having problems blocking Dukes defensive end John Daka in passing situations. Daka notched his first sack of the season in the first quarter and also has a quarterback hurry. He’s disrupted the opponent’s passing attack better today than in any other previous game this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.