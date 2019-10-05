STONY BROOK, N.Y. – At halftime, James Madison leads Stony Brook 28-21.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci ran for a touchdown and threw for one during a back-and-forth first 30 minutes.
First Down – The opening minute and 18 seconds couldn’t have gone better for JMU. The Dukes deferred to the second half and the Madison defense forced a fumble on Stony Brook’s first play, recovered it and the offense scored three plays later. JMU defensive tackle Mike Greene forced the fumble and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter notched the recovery. DiNucci started the game’s scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 lead.
Second Down – Madison managed to take a lead at the break thanks to the connection between DiNucci and wide receiver Brandon Polk. With less than four minutes to play in the half, DiNucci threw a 54-yard pass to Polk to put the Dukes in the red zone. They completed the series when DiNucci threw 12-yard touchdown to Polk to give JMU the 28-21 advantage they lead by.
Third Down – Brutal self-inflicted mistakes by JMU has given Stony Brook life over and over again. The Seawolves’ first scoring drive was enabled when the Dukes were called for a personal foul after getting a stop on third down. And in the second quarter on the heels of forcing a Stony Brook punt, the Dukes’ offense fumbled on the first play afterward. DiNucci and running back Jawon Hamilton didn’t cleanly exchange a handoff, the ball fell to the ground and the Seawolves recovered, which eventually led to a score to tie the game at 21.
Fourth Down – Cignetti lost his first challenge as coach at JMU in the first quarter. Officials ruled the Dukes illegally touched a Harry O’Kelly punt before the Stony Brook return team touched and fumbled the football that the Dukes eventually recovered. The challenge wasn’t overturned and Stony Brook scored two plays later to even the score at 14.
