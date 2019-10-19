WILLIAMSBURG – At halftime, James Madison leads William & Mary, 21-3 at Zable Stadium.
Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese has two rushing touchdowns.
First Down – The JMU defensive line absolutely dominated William & Mary through the opening 30 minutes of action. The Tribe couldn’t block Dukes defensive linemen John Daka, Ron’Dell Carter, Mike Greene and Adeeb Atariwa. The four combined for 11 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Daka sacked William & Mary quarterback Kilton Anderson on the first play from scrimmage. Carter tied his career-high for tackles for loss in a game with three in the first half.
Second Down – Penn State transfer wide receiver Brandon Polk continues to be quarterback Ben DiNucci’s most reliable target. Polk hauled in his fifth touchdown catch of the season to get the Dukes on the scoreboard in the opening quarter. It was a 16-yard pass from DiNucci to Polk for the score. Polk never had more than two touchdowns in any one season during his time with the Nittany Lions.
Third Down – JMU safety D’Angelo Amos made two outstanding plays in the first quarter. His 49-yard punt return setup the touchdown pass DiNucci threw to Polk for the Dukes’ first touchdown. And in earlier in the opening frame, Amos saved a touchdown when he caught William & Mary’s Bronson Yoder from behind. Yoder looked destined for an 80-yard touchdown run, but Amos chased Yoder down for what was a 73-yard gain. JMU’s defense made Amos’ hustle pay off by holding the Tribe to a field goal.
Fourth Down – Redshirting is no longer an option for Dukes freshman running back Latrele Palmer. Palmer entered in the second quarter against William & Mary, marking the fifth time he’s played in a game this season. Palmer has nine yards on four carries at halftime.
