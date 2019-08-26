HARRISONBURG — James Madison tied the game in the 85th minute with a goal from Claire Meiser and beat St. John’s 2-1 in overtime thanks to a tally by Ginger Deal on Sunday in women's soccer action at Sentara Park.
Deel’s goal came in the 110th minute with assets from Hannah Coulling and Haley Crawford.
On Meiser’s game-tying goal, Deel provided the assist.
The Dukes (1-1) outshot St. John’s 20-3 for the match with keeper Hannah McShea stopping one of the two shots on goal.
Madison is off until Thursday when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on Seattle.
