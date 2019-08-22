RICHMOND — The James Madison volleyball team was named the Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite on Wednesday.
The Dukes earned six first-place votes to take the top spot while Hofstra came in second with three first-place nods. College of Charleston was tabbed for fourth with Northeastern rounding out the top 5.
JMU senior M’Kaela White and Sarah Martin were both chosen for the preseason All-CAA volleyball team.
White led the CAA and ranked seventh in the country in blocks (172), and is 10th on the all-time program list with 351 for her career.
Martin, who tallied 1,145 assists a season ago, is No. 8 in program history 2,286 for her career.
The Dukes, who finished 22-7 overall and 11-1 in the conference a season ago, open 2019 on Aug. 30 in their own invitational, taking on No. 22 Washington State.
BC Earns Third Spot In ODAC Poll
FOREST — Bridgewater College earned 116 points and grabbed one first-place vote to finish third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason volleyball poll, the league announced.
Eastern Mennonite picked up 48 points to finish ninth.
Washington & Lee, which won last season’s ODAC tournament, earned eight first-place votes and took the top spot with Randolph-Macon, BC, Virginia Wesleyan and Roanoke rounding out the top 5.
The Eagles, who went 24-7 overall and 10-2 in conference last season, open the schedule Aug. 30 in their own Route 42 Classic. The Royals (8-20, 2-10 ODAC) also open at home on the northern end of the Route 42 Classic the same day.
— DN-R Sports Desk
