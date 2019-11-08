James Madison will head into Sunday evening’s game at Virginia a heavy underdog.
The Cavaliers are, after all, the defending NCAA champion and ranked No. 11 in the current AP poll coming off a double-digit victory at Syracuse to open the season. That leaves the Dukes with little choice other than to look at the daytrip across the Blue Ridge Mountains into Charlottesville as a massive opportunity.
“It’s a huge challenge going over there,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “It’s a really, really good team. Very talented. Very well coached. The first home game after winning a national championship, but it’s what our guys come here for. Trust me, I’ve got guys who are excited about that game. Hopefully it’s another game for us to challenge ourselves and get better, because we have some goals.”
Even though it is something of a rebuilding season for the Cavs — three players from last year’s title team were drafted into the NBA — JMU is heading into a place where it’s been incredibly difficult for visiting teams to win.
Virginia has lost just six times inside John Paul Jones Arena in the past four seasons, four of those to nationally-ranked opponents. The Cavaliers haven’t lost a November game of any kind since falling at George Washington in 2015.
But as James Madison embarks on the first of a series that will bring the Cavaliers to Harrisonburg next season when the Dukes move into the new Atlantic Union Bank Center, there’s a certain level of excitement around the JMU program.
The Dukes are coming off a come-from-behind victory against former Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez and his Charlotte 49ers and bring back four starters from last year, including Woodbridge native Matt Lewis, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the opener.
Lewis is one of four in-state products who played significant minutes for JMU in the opener and is looking forward to the opportunity to face the Commonwealth’s most successful program, but is also approaching it with an even keel.
“We’re going to approach it like every other game,” Lewis said. “U.Va. or Charlotte, we’re going to approach every game the same way. We’re just going to be ready and follow the game plan.”
For sophomore point guard Deshon Parker, who had career highs with 17 points and seven rebounds against the 49ers, it’s an opportunity he’s been looking forward to.
“All of us kind of dream about being on the big stage,” Parker said. “So we’ll kind of stick to the game plan this week. But we’ll be dialed in and more than ready come Sunday.”
