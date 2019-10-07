HARRISONBURG — Former James Madison men’s soccer coach Tom Martin died last week, according to school officials, at the age of 70.
Martin guided the Dukes from 1986 until 2014, compiling a 359-164-58 record in his 29 seasons. During that time Martin, who was inducted into the JMU Athletic Hall of Fame last month, captured five Colonial Athletic Association championships (1992, 1993, 1994, 2001, 2014) and won the regular season seven times (1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2011). Martin was named CAA Coach of the Year in 1986, 1989, 1993, 2000 and 2011.
The Dukes qualified for 10 NCAA Tournaments during his career in Harrisonburg.
"Many will look at his career achievements with the all-time victories, consecutive NCAA quarterfinal appearances, multiple other NCAA runs and CAA Championships,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement released through the school Monday. “But what set [Martin] apart was his approach to college athletics and the profession of coaching. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Martin family, his wife Cherylen, son Sean, Tom's siblings and extended family.”
In addition to his coaching career, Martin served an administrative role for JMU as interim director of athletics in 1998-99. He served as an instructor for multiple academic courses at JMU, including in an expanded capacity for the Hart School upon his retirement from coaching in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.