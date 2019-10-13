HARRISONBURG — Curt Cignetti wasn’t kidding.
The late-game situations he emphasized upon his hiring, addressed in the spring and stressed in August training camp with his James Madison football team are beginning to take his first campaign as coach at the school and this season for the Dukes in a positive trajectory.
“I thought our will over their will,” Cignetti said following JMU’s 38-24 come-from-behind win over Villanova on Saturday. “It’s kind of what we talked about at the end. In the fourth quarter, our guys had a resolve that they would not be denied and made the plays.”
JMU outscored Villanova 21-0 in the final 15 minutes thanks to four forced turnovers from its defense and 103 rushing yards and a touchdown from running back Latrele Palmer.
It’s second straight week the Dukes prevailed with the outcome in doubt until the clock hit zero or the opponent ran out of downs. Running back Jawon Hamilton’s 3-yard touchdown run in overtime and the defense’s stand in the extra period gave JMU an overtime triumph at Stony Brook on Long Island the Saturday prior to the victory over Villanova this weekend.
“So [quarterback Ben DiNucci] came up to me and was like, ‘We’re not the same team as last year,’” JMU senior defensive end and team captain Ron’Dell Carter said. “Last year, sometimes when adversity hit, we didn’t overcome it.”
In games decided by two touchdowns or fewer in 2018, JMU was 2-4 and one of the losses came at Colgate in the second round of the postseason to end the Dukes’ year while killing the hopes of three straight FCS title appearances after reaching the championship game in each of the two previous seasons.
“I can name a lot of games where we [didn’t overcome adversity] and one game we played this guy,” Carter said while pointing to Cignetti, who was sitting to Carter’s right during the post-game press conference Saturday, “when he was at Elon, so last year we didn’t overcome adversity.
“But this year, we’re going to overcome a lot of adversity, starting with Stony Brook last week. We had an overtime game and we just had to overcome. It was tough, but with the guys we have in that locker room, the leaders that we have and the core that we have, it’s a special bond right now and we’ve got to keep this thing going.”
During those preseason practices in the heat of August and ones in March and April when no one but players and coaches are around, Cignetti had periods etched out specifically to fix end-of-game woes. The first-team defense and first-team offense matched up with another and he put two minutes on the clock to simulate moments that matter.
The coach created pressurized situations as best as he could.
“Everything we do from our training, the philosophical and the things I talk about lead to us playing our best football at the end of the game,” Cignetti said after one those mundane morning practices in March. “The one-play-at-a-time thing, do your job and six seconds a play on offense, 13 on special teams, never too high or too low, it’s all designed to play your best football at the end when your game is on the line. We let the other team choke and we’re just doing our thing.”
Villanova’s four fourth-quarter turnovers would show there’s some truth to that and surviving in overtime to capture a third straight victory away from home at Stony Brook last week certainly accentuates his point.
“There’s something there in these guys’ core that’s allowing this to happen,” Cignetti said Saturday. “Sure, we’d love to jump up and lead from start to finish, but adversity is making them rise up and become stronger and that says a lot about the character of our football team.”
