Both Curt Cignetti and Ricky Santos said it.
“I thought Shane was a play ahead most of the night with the play-calling,” Cignetti, the James Madison coach, said about his offensive coordinator, Shane Montgomery, on Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference.
JMU scored touchdowns on six straight possessions during its 54-16 romp of New Hampshire on Saturday.
“They had a really good game plan,” Santos, the Wildcats interim coach, said.
The Dukes scored 24 more points than any other opponent of UNH scored previously on the Wildcats’ defense this fall. JMU’s 537 total yards were also the most New Hampshire has yielded all season.
And Montgomery involved as many offensive skill players as he could, too.
JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his 293 passing yards and three total touchdowns. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese and wide receiver Brandon Polk set career-highs for rushing yards and receiving yards, respectively. Slot receiver Jake Brown had four catches, which is the most he’s had in a game since Week 2 against St. Francis. Wide receiver Riley Stapleton had four grabs and tight end Dylan Stapleton recorded his first touchdown reception of the year.
Even backup tight end Drew Painter made a catch.
“They established the run early,” Santos said. “And that makes you put an extra safety in the box or overhang with the SAM linebacker a little bit tighter.
“But Ben was really efficient knowing when he had to kick out those little perimeter attachments and Brandon Polk was lights out. [DiNucci] would throw the ball 10 yards horizontally and [Polk or Brown] would take it for a 20-yard gain. So I think [DiNucci] did a good job of taking what the defense gave him and their playmakers on the perimeter did a really good job with the run after the catch and yeah, anytime, you can have a tight end that is that dynamic it poses some matchup problems.”
Cignetti said the 12-yard touchdown grab for Dylan Stapleton that extended the lead to 23-10 came on a play the Dukes didn’t score on earlier in the year.
“We ran that against that West Virginia down in the red area,” Cignetti said. “And we got the coverage we wanted and he ran a really nice route, Ben threaded the needle and that was a big touchdown for us at that time in the game.”
DiNucci Named OPOWDiNucci was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday.
He completed 79 percent of his throws for 293 yards and two scores and added a rushing touchdown in JMU’s win over New Hampshire.
“Ben had great command,” Cignetti said. “He was extremely accurate.”
The signal-caller earned the honor for this first time this season and the second time in his career. He’s the fifth JMU player to earn a weekly accolade from the league this season joining John Daka (Defensive Player of the Week – Oct. 14), Ron’Dell Carter (Defensive Player of the Week – Oct. 21), D’Angelo Amos (Special Teams Player of the Week – Oct. 21) and Solomon Vanhorse (Rookie of the Week – Sept. 9 and Sept. 30).
Dukes Hold At No. 2JMU stayed where it started for the 12th straight week in the latest STATS FCS Poll released on Monday.
The Dukes were voted No. 2 behind defending national champion and No. 1 North Dakota State. No. 3 Weber State, No. 4 Northern Iowa and No. 5 Montana round out the top five.
Other CAA squads to be ranked are No. 13 Villanova and No. 20 Towson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.