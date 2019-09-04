HARRISONBURG — Matt Lewis knows what’s coming for him this season.
The James Madison junior guard is a proven scorer, on pace to top the 2,000-point mark for his career, and after averaging 16.4 points per game as a sophomore, he’s the fourth-leading returning scorer in the Colonial Athletic Association. And Lewis realizes that means he’s going to be a focal point for opposing defenses.
“I know teams are going to be focused on me more, being the leading scorer returning,” Lewis said. “So my focus has been a lot more on how to find the easy looks.”
The 2019-20 season marks the first since Lewis arrived at JMU he won’t share the backcourt with Stuckey Mosley, who also averaged 16.4 points as a senior last season.
With Mosley, who posted back-to-back All-CAA seasons after transferring to JMU from Toledo, and fellow junior Darius Banks sharing the backcourt the past two seasons, there wasn’t a ton of pressure for any one of them to emerge as the go-to guy night in and night out.
But the upcoming season could produce a slightly different look for the Dukes, and with it a different role for Lewis. Sophomore point guard Deshon Parker moved into the starting lineup midway through last season and Banks has developed into an inside-out threat and one of the CAA’s top defenders.
But Lewis, who came to JMU from the powerhouse Bishop O’Connell High School in Northern Virginia, has emerged as the most consistent perimeter scorer on the roster and one capable of going off for huge numbers on a given night, including a 40-point performance at Hofstra last February.
“You know Matt is Matt, he’s a guy who is going to get in the gym and work hard,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “I know he’s always doing the things that he needs to do to get better because he’s that kind of competitor.”
So, much of Lewis’ offseason has been devoted to figuring out how to get good looks even as defenses build game plans around slowing him down. That meant working on shots both off the dribble and off the catch, and scoring from different areas on the court.
“It’s something I’ve been really focused on, becoming a more consistent shooter and more on the catch-and-shoot,” Lewis said. “I’m trying to make the game easier for myself and being able to catch and shoot an open shot should make the game a lot easier for this year.”
