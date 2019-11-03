The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Weber State’s win at Sacramento State highlighted Week 10 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 9-0; Last Week: W 56-17 at Youngstown State; This Week: vs. Western Illinois)
A 42-point first half for the Bison en route to a blowout win at Youngstown State showed there’d be no hangover from its rivalry win at South Dakota State the week before.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 8-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. New Hampshire)
Even with the week off, all the inconsistency across the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association has the Dukes in position to wrap up an outright league title in the next two weeks.
3 – Weber State
(Record: 7-2; Last Week: W 36-17 at Sacramento State; This Week: vs. North Dakota)
That’s six straight wins for the Wildcats as running back Josh Davis led the way with 177 rushing yards and a score for a victory at Sacramento State.
4 – South Dakota State
(Record: 7-2; Last Week: W 35-14 at Missouri State; This Week: vs. Illinois State)
In its first game without J’Bore Gibbs, South Dakota State racked up more than 500 yards of total offense in an easy win at Missouri State.
5 – Montana
(Record: 7-2; Last Week: W 38-23 at Portland State; This Week: vs. Idaho)
Cam Humphrey threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns to help Montana to a road win at Portland State.
6 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 27-10 at Illinois State; This Week: vs. Indiana State)
The Panthers scored the game’s final 13 points, all in the fourth quarter, to pull away from Illinois State in a dominating last 15 minutes.
7 – Sacramento State
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: L 36-17 vs. Weber State; This Week: at Northern Arizona)
Losing to Weber State marked Sacramento State’s first loss against FCS competition this season, but its bigger concern should be the health of quarterback Kevin Thomson, who was hit late the first half and had to come out of the game.
8 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 7-2; Last Week: W 45-17 at Lamar; This Week: vs. Southeastern Louisiana)
By pummeling Lamar, the Bears finally got a runaway win after their previous six victories had all been by 10 points or fewer.
9 – Furman
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 35-20 at Chattanooga; This Week: vs. VMI)
The Paladins rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns as a team to top Chattanooga.
10 – Princeton
(Record: 7-0; Last Week: W 21-7 at Cornell; This Week: vs. Dartmouth at Yankee Stadium)
Normally it’s Princeton’s offense that gets the credit, but the Tigers defense held Cornell to one third-down conversion on 11 tries.
11 – Montana State
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 42-7 at Southern Utah; This Week: at Northern Colorado)
Scoring the game’s first 42 points led to a blowout victory for the Bobcats at Southern Utah.
12 – Villanova
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: L 28-20 at New Hampshire; This Week: vs. Richmond)
If this was baseball, everybody would be calling for Villanova to bring in a new closer – the Wildcats have blown three straight second-half leads during its three-game losing streak.
13 – Florida A&M
(Record: 8-1; Last Week: W 52-30 vs. Delaware State; This Week: Bye)
Florida A&M has rattled off eight straight victories since its season-opening loss to FBS Central Florida.
14 – Illinois State
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: L 27-10 vs. Northern Iowa; This Week: at South Dakota State)
Quarterback Brady Davis threw three interceptions while the Redbirds’ defense gave up three passing touchdowns in their loss to Northern Iowa.
15 – Dartmouth
(Record: 7-0; Last Week: W 9-6 at Harvard; This Week: vs. Princeton at Yankee Stadium)
It took a Hail Mary on the last play of the game, but Dartmouth came down with the ball to set up this coming Saturday’s de facto IVY League title game with Princeton.
16 – New Hampshire
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: W 28-20 vs. Villanova; This Week: at James Madison)
Freshman signal-caller Max Brosmer threw three touchdowns to lead New Hampshire in its rally past Villanova.
17 – Wofford
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: L 59-14 at FBS Clemton; This Week: at Mercer)
There’s no shame in losing to Clemson.
18 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 22-20 at South Carolina State; This Week: at Morgan State)
In spite of South Carolina State’s 10 four-quarter points, North Carolina A&T hung onto win.
19 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 8-1; Last Week: W 27-13 at Wagner; This Week: vs. St. Francis)
Quarterback Aaron Winchester added three more touchdowns to give him 18 total scores for the year in CCSU’s win at Wagner.
20 – Monmouth
(Record: 7-2; Last Week: 45-21 at Kennesaw State; This Week: vs. North Alabama)
The Hawks have won five in a row and used a 42-0 run beginning in the second quarter through the 7-minute mark of the third quarter to crush Kennesaw State.
21 – The Citadel
(Record: 6-4; Last Week: W 31-27 at East Tennessee State; This Week: Bye)
Brandon Rainey’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Raliegh Webb gave The Citadel its fourth straight win.
22 – Nicholls
(Record: 5-4; Last Week: W 27-23 at Incarnate Word; This Week: vs. Houston Baptist)
Julien Gums rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns to help Nicholls knock off Incarnate Word.
23 – Richmond
(Record: 5-4; Last Week: W 30-10 vs. Stony Brook; This Week: at Villanova)
If the Spiders would’ve taken care of business in non-conference play, they’d be in prime playoff position because they have a 4-1 mark in the CAA.
24 – Stony Brook
(Record: 5-4; Last Week: L 30-10 at Richmond; This Week: vs. Towson)
Not playing with the same consistency like they have in recent years, the Seawolves are fighting for a playoff spot.
25 – Southeast Missouri State
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 32-13 at Tennessee State; This Week: vs. Eastern Kentucky)
Geno Hess had 156 rushing yards and two scores to power Southeast Missouri State to a win at Tennessee State.
