The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
North Dakota State’s win at rival South Dakota State highlighted Week 9 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 8-0; Last Week: W 23-16 at South Dakota State; This Week: at Youngstown State)
Adam Cofield’s 71-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left gave the Bison a victory over South Dakota State in a rivalry contest that lived up to its billings.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 8-1; Last Week: W 27-10 vs. Towson; This Week: Bye)
The Dukes finished off nine straight weeks of action before their bye with a dominant win against Towson while outrushing the Tigers 250 yards to 60 yards.
3 – Weber State
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 36-20 at UC Davis; This Week: at Sacramento State)
Since taking on FBS foes twice in the first three games of the season, all Weber State has done is take care of business to win five straight.
4 – South Dakota State
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: L 23-16 vs. North Dakota State; This Week: at Missouri State)
Despite losing quarterback J’Bore Gibbs to injury in the first quarter, the Jackrabbits hung tough with North Dakota State.
5 – Sacramento State
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 38-14 at Cal Poly; This Week: vs. Weber State)
Three rushing touchdowns from Elijah Dotson propelled Sacramento State to its fourth straight win.
6 – Montana
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 34-17 vs. Eastern Washington; This Week: at Portland State)
By outscoring Eastern Washington 24 to 3 in the second half, the Grizzlies earned a needed bounce-back win after falling to Sacramento State the week before.
7 – Villanova
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: L 36-35 vs. Stony Brook; This Week: at New Hampshire)
The Wildcats have dropped two straight after winning six in a row to open the year.
8 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: W 29-6 at Missouri State; This Week: at Illinois State)
Northern Iowa scored the game’s first 29 points and cruised to an easy victory over Missouri State.
9 – Illinois State
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 24-7 vs. Indiana State; This Week: vs. Northern Iowa)
The Redbirds only had 11 passing yards in their win, but running back James Robinson accounted for 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns to beat Indiana State.
10 – Princeton
(Record: 6-0; Last Week: W 30-24 vs. Harvard; This Week: at Cornell)
Princeton needed a touchdown reception from Dylan Classi with 3:16 to play in order to extend its winning streak to 16 straight.
11 – Furman
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: W 28-7 at Western Carolina; This Week: at Chattanooga)
In a bounce-back victory, the Paladins racked up 296 yards on the ground.
12 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 29-25 vs. Sam Houston State; This Week: at Lamar)
Another week, another close win for the Bears – all six this season have come by 10 points or fewer.
13 – Stony Brook
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: W 36-35 at Villanova; This Week: at Richmond)
Desperation and three total touchdowns from quarterback Tyquell Fields helped Stony Brook rally past Villanova.
14 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 7-1; Last Week: 41-17 vs. North Alabama; This Week: vs. Monmouth)
The 490 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground were enough for Kennesaw State to bury North Alabama.
15 – Montana State
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: L 16-12 at North Dakota; This Week: vs. Southern Utah)
A second consecutive loss has Montana State trending in the wrong direction.
16 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 64-6 vs. Howard; This Week: at South Carolina State)
Jah-Maine Martin ran for 138 yards and three scores to power North Carolina A&T past Howard.
17 – Dartmouth
(Record: 6-0; Last Week: W 59-24 vs. Columbia; This Week: at Harvard)
Dartmouth racked up 473 total yards of offense in its pummeling of Columbia.
18 – Wofford
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 35-34 vs. Chattanooga; This Week: at FBS Clemson)
It took stopping Chattanooga’s go-for-it-all 2-point conversion attempt in overtime for Wofford to claim its fifth straight win.
19 – Florida A&M
(Record: 7-1; Last Week: W 24-12 at Morgan State; This Week: vs. Delaware State)
With its win over Morgan State, Florida A&M is now up to seven straight wins.
20 – Nicholls State
(Record: 4-4; Last Week: L 37-31 vs. Abilene Christian; This Week: at Incarnate Word)
A fumble in overtime cost the Colonels against Abilene Christian.
21 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 7-1; Last Week: W 28-0 vs. Long Island; This Week: at Wagner)
CCSU held Long Island to nine rushing yards for the game in its shutout on Saturday.
22 – Albany
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Maine)
After a week off, the Great Danes have will have a shot for their third straight win this coming Saturday against Maine.
23 – Monmouth
(Record: 6-2; Last Week: W 35-13 at Charleston Southern; This Week: at Kennesaw State)
The nation’s leading rusher, Pete Guerriero ran for 221 yards to boost Monmouth past Charleston Southern.
24 – Austin Peay
(Record: 5-3; Last Week: W 58-21 at Tennessee Tech; This Week: at Eastern Kentucky)
Austin Peay scored 44 of its 58 points before halftime in its easy win at Tennessee Tech.
25 – New Hampshire
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Villanova)
UNH got an extra week of rest to get ready for Villanova.
