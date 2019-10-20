HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Sacramento State’s second straight win over a team in the top six by beating Montana highlighted the weekend in the subdivision. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 7-0; Last Week: W 22-0 vs. Missouri State; This Week: at South Dakota State)
The Bison held Missouri State to 185 total yards in an easy win on Saturday.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 7-1; Last Week: W 38-10 at William & Mary; This Week: vs. Towson)
JMU used 15 tackles for loss and three interceptions to stifle William & Mary and pick up a road victory.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: W 42-23 at Indiana State; This Week: vs. North Dakota State)
The 28 second-quarter points helped South Dakota State cruise past Indiana State.
4 – Weber State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 51-28 vs. Northern Arizona; This Week: at UC Davis)
Josh Davis’ 328 rushing yards and four touchdowns led Weber State in its win over Northern Arizona.
5 – Villanova
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Stony Brook)
Villanova won its first six before falling to James Madison on Oct. 12.
6 – Sacramento State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 49-22 vs. Montana; This Week: at Cal Poly)
Three straight wins over ranked opponents, including the last two over Montana and Montana State, has Sacramento State surging as a Big Sky and national title contender.
7 – Montana
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: L 49-22 at Sacramento State; This Week: vs. Eastern Washington)
Quarterback Dalton Sneed’s injury is a concern for Montana.
8 – Montana State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at North Dakota)
An extra week of rest should have the Bobcats ready for North Dakota.
9 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: W 42-27 vs. South Dakota; This Week: at Missouri State)
Five sacks for the Northern Iowa defense helped the Panthers in a victory over South Dakota.
10 – Princeton
(Record: 5-0; Last Week: W 65-22 at Brown; This Week: vs. Harvard)
The 634 yards of offense helped Princeton score 65 points in its blowout win.
11 – Illinois State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 28-14 at Western Illinois; This Week: vs. Indiana State)
Three more rushing touchdowns for Redbirds running back James Robinson, who has 12 this season, propelled Illinois State past Western Illinois.
12 – Furman
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: L 27-10 vs. The Citadel; This Week: at Western Carolina)
Furman had no answer for the The Citadel’s triple-option offense, yielding 360 rushing yards to the Bulldogs in a disappointing loss.
13 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 31-30 at Northwestern State; This Week: vs. Sam Houston State)
All five of Central Arkansas’ wins have come by 10 points or less, proving the Bears can win a close game.
14 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: W 55-10 at Presbyterian; This Week: vs. North Alabama)
Kennesaw State used 27 third-quarter points to separate from Presbyterian.
15 – Nicholls
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: L 17-0 at Sam Houston State; This Week: vs. Abilene Christian)
Nicholls was shutout for the first time since 2015.
16 – Towson
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: W 56-7 vs. Bucknell; This Week: at James Madison)
Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco threw six touchdowns including five to wide receiver Shane Leatherbury as Towson earned a much-needed bounce back win.
17 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: L 34-31 (OT) at Florida A&M; This Week: vs. Howard)
The Aggies never led in a game they ultimately lost in overtime at Florida A&M after the contest was moved to Sunday due to bad weather.
18 – Stony Brook
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Villanova)
A week off should have Stony Brook eager to play this Saturday at Villanova.
19 – Dartmouth
(Record: 5-0; Last Week: W 49-7 at Marist; This Week: vs. Columbia)
Dartmouth held Marist scoreless until the last three minutes of action on Saturday.
20 – Wofford
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 59-7 vs. Western Carolina; This Week: vs. Chattanooga)
Wofford won its fourth straight with a runaway win over Western Carolina.
21 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: W 52-14 vs. Bryant; This Week: vs. Long Island)
Blue Devils quarterback Aaron Winchester accounted for 398 total yards and six touchdowns to lead CCSU past Bryant.
22 – Delaware
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: W 16-10 vs. New Hampshire; This Week: vs. Richmond)
It wasn’t secured until the clock hit zero, but the Blue Hens will take their thrilling win over New Hampshire.
23 – Monmouth
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 49-28 vs. Gardner-Webb; This Week: at Charleston Southern)
Monmouth has won three straight and its only two losses are to Montana and FBS Western Michigan.
24 – UC Davis
(Record: 4-4; Last Week: W 33-25 at Southern Utah; This Week: vs. Weber State)
The Aggies have bounced back to win two in a row after losing three straight.
25 – New Hampshire
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: L 16-10 at Delaware; This Week: Bye)
UNH was one play away from winning at Delaware on Saturday.
