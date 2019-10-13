HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Top 10 wins for James Madison, North Dakota State and Sacramento State highlighted the weekend while 11 total Top 25 teams suffered losses. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 6-0; Last Week: W 46-14 vs. Northern Iowa; This Week: vs. Missouri State)
A game that was close at halftime turned out not to be at the end as the Bison scored 28 straight points in the second half to power past Northern Iowa in dominant fashion.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: W 38-24 vs. Villanova; This Week: at William & Mary)
JMU forced four turnovers in the fourth quarter and outscored Villanova 21-0 in the final 15 minutes to top the Wildcats.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 38-28 at Youngstown State; This Week: at Indiana State)
Jackrabbits quarterback J’Bore Gibbs rushed for two scores and threw for another in the second half to lead South Dakota State in a victory at Youngstown State.
4 – Weber State
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 29-14 vs. Southern Utah; This Week: vs. Northern Arizona)
Four interceptions for Weber State’s defense kept the Wildcats perfect against FCS competition this season.
5 – Villanova
(Record: 6-1; Last Week: L 38-24 at James Madison; This Week: Bye)
Without starting running back Justin Covington, Villanova managed only 44 rushing yards in its loss at James Madison.
6 – Montana
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Sacramento State)
The Grizzlies had the week off and earned some extra time to prepare for suddenly rolling Sacramento State.
7 – Furman
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. The Citadel)
Like Montana, Furman was off on Saturday and have had an additional seven days to get set to face The Citadel’s triple-option offense.
8 – Nicholls
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 45-35 vs. Northwestern State; This Week: at Sam Houston State)
Nicholls had a 31-7 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to its strong rushing effort as the team finished with 349 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
9 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Florida A&M)
Through seven weeks of the season, Aggies running back Jah-Maine Martin is the nation’s second-leading rusher with 742 yards.
10 – Sacramento State
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 34-21 at Montana State; This Week: vs. Montana)
Hornets quarterback Kevin Thomson had five total touchdowns to help Sacramento State win on the road at Montana State and stay unblemished against FCS foes.
11 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 3-3; Last Week: L 46-14 at North Dakota State; This Week: vs. South Dakota)
Held scoreless in the second half by North Dakota State, the Panthers suffered a loss to a Top 4 opponent for the second time in three weeks.
12 – Montana State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: L 34-21 vs. Sacramento State; This Week: at North Dakota)
Just 4-of-15 on third down, Montana State couldn’t hang with Sacramento State.
13 – Princeton
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: W 28-3 vs. Lafayette; This Week: at Brown)
Princeton has won 14 games in a row dating back last season for the nation’s second-longest active winning streak only behind North Dakota State.
14 – Illinois State
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 21-7 at Southern Illinois; This Week: at Western Illinois)
Redbirds running back James Robinson notched his third 100-yard rushing performance of the season with 150 yards and a touchdown to lead Illinois State past Southern Illinois.
15 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 40-31 vs. McNeese State; This Week: at Northwestern State)
Central Arkansas’ Tyler Hudson hauled in two touchdown catches to help the Bears win their fourth game this year.
16 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 45-23 vs. Charleston Southern; This Week: at Presbyterian)
The 342 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns allowed the Owls to dominate Charleston Southern.
17 – New Hampshire
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 20-14 at Stony Brook; This Week: at Delaware)
New Hampshire ripped off its fourth straight victory as true freshman quarterback Max Brosmer threw for a pair of scores to beat Stony Brook.
18 – Stony Brook
(Record: 4-3; Last Week: L 20-14 vs. New Hampshire; This Week: Bye)
The Seawolves have played in three straight games decided by a touchdown or less, but have lost the last two.
19 – Youngstown State
(Record: 4-2; Last Week L 38-28 vs. South Dakota State; This Week: at Southern Illinois)
The Missouri Valley Conference portion of the Penguins’ schedule has humbled them after beginning the year 4-0 in non-league action.
20 – Austin Peay
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 28-24 vs. Southeast Missouri; This Week: at Tennessee State)
Ahmaad Tanner had three touchdown runs including a game-winner to lead Austin Peay past Southeast Missouri State.
21 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 5-2; Last Week: W 28-20 at Eastern Illinois; This Week: vs. Southeast Missouri)
Zerrick Cooper and Josh Pearson connected twice for touchdowns as Jacksonville State got past Eastern Illinois.
22 – Dartmouth
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: W 42-10 vs. Yale; This Week: at Marist)
There are only three undefeated teams left in the FCS – North Dakota State, Princeton and Dartmouth.
23 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 24-14 at Columbia; This Week: vs. Bryant)
Central Connecticut State racked up 511 total yards of offense to beat Columbia.
24 – Towson
(Record: 3-3; Last Week: L 38-21 vs. Albany; This Week: vs. Bucknell)
Towson managed only 93 rushing yards in a stunning loss at home to Albany.
25 – Incarnate Word
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 27-21 vs. Southeastern Louisiana; This Week: vs. Lamar)
Four interceptions of Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Chason Virgil enabled Incarnate Word to victory.
