HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Highlights from Week 6 in the FCS included wins in overtime for James Madison over Stony Brook and Montana State over Cal Poly. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 5-0; Last Week: W 37-3 at Illinois State; This Week: vs. Northern Iowa)
The Bison scored on their first four possessions and rolled to an easy win at Illinois State.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 45-38 (OT) at Stony Brook; This Week: vs. Villanova)
JMU turned the ball over four times, but survived Stony Brook behind running back Jawon Hamilton’s 105 rushing yards and two scores.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 28-10 vs. Southern Illinois; This Week: at Youngstown State)
Four straight wins at home have the Jackrabbits set to play three of their next four on the road.
4 – Weber State
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 41-35 at Idaho; This Week: vs. Southern Utah)
The Wildcats were outgained 405 total yards to 386 total yards in Saturday’s win at Idaho, but forced three turnovers to secure the victory.
5 – Villanova
(Record: 6-0; Last Week: W 35-38 at William & Mary; This Week: at James Madison)
Quarterback Daniel Smith has stabilized Villanova’s offense. He threw for three scores in the Wildcats’ win at William & Mary.
6 – Montana
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 59-20 vs. Idaho State; This Week: Bye)
Montana has scored at least 45 points in four of its five games against FCS competition this season.
7 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 21-14 vs. Youngstown State; This Week: at North Dakota State)
UNI used 10 tackles for loss to hold Youngstown State to 55 rushing yards in a victory over the Penguins on Saturday.
8 – Montana State
(Record: 5-1; Last Week: W 34-28 (OT) at Cal Poly; This Week: vs. Sacramento State)
The Bobcats needed overtime, but a 9-yard touchdown run for Travis Jonsen secured a win at Cal Poly.
9 – Towson
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Albany)
An extra week of rest after losing at FBS Florida will have the Tigers fresh for Saturday’s game against Albany.
10 – Furman
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 58-14 at Samford; This Week: Bye)
Furman rushed for 460 yards and four touchdowns to demolish Samford.
11 – Illinois State
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 37-3 vs. North Dakota State; This Week: at Southern Illinois)
The Redbirds gave up three touchdown plays 35 yards or longer in their loss to North Dakota State.
12 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 58-19 at Norfolk State; This Week: Bye)
The 410 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for North Carolina A&T did the job against Norfolk State.
13 – Nicholls
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 34-14 vs. Central Arkansas; This Week; vs. Northwestern State)
Nicholls scored the game’s first 20 points to trounce Central Arkansas.
14 – Stony Brook
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: L 45-38 (OT) vs. James Madison; This Week: vs. New Hampshire)
Four forced turnovers and quarterback Tyquell Fields’ 318 passing yards and two touchdowns helped the Seawolves force overtime against JMU.
15 – Princeton
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 21-10 vs. Columbia; This Week: vs. Lafayette)
Princeton held Columbia to 35 rushing yards in its win this past week.
16 – Youngstown State
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: L 21-14 at Northern Iowa; This Week: vs. South Dakota State)
Averaging 1.5 yards per rush wasn’t enough in a loss at Northern Iowa.
17 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 34-14 at Nicholls; This Week: vs. McNeese State)
A three-for-12 third-down conversion rate hurt Central Arkansas in its loss at Nicholls.
18 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Charleston Southern)
Off its bye week, Kennesaw State has only games against FCS competition remaining after facing two NAIA schools in the first month of the season.
19 – Maine
(Record: 2-3; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Richmond)
The Black Bears come off their bye week in need of a victory after losses to Villanova and Towson in two of the previous three weeks.
20 – Delaware
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Elon)
Delaware earned its bye week after meetings with North Dakota State and FBS Pittsburgh in non-conference action.
21 – Sacramento State
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 48-27 vs. Eastern Washington; This Week: at Montana State)
Both of the Hornets’ losses came against FBS competition and this week in a win against Eastern Washington, they put up 471 total yards of offense.
22 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 38-34 at McNeese State; This Week: at Incarnate Word)
McNeese State rushed for 225 yards and two scores to get past Southeastern Louisiana.
23 – Austin Peay
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Southeast Missouri State)
An extra week to recover from their win over Jacksonville State has the Governors ready for the rest of their Ohio Valley Conference slate.
24 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 4-2; Last Week: W 31-23 vs. Tennessee State; This Week: at Eastern Illinois)
They needed to rally from a 17-0 deficit, but the Gamecocks did and found a way to win.
25 – New Hampshire
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: 26-10 vs. Elon; This Week: at Stony Brook)
Four interceptions including the ones Oleh Manzyk and Evan Horn returned for touchdowns boosted the Wildcats past Elon.
