HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Villanova’s road win at Towson was the highlight of Week 4 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: W 27-16 vs. UC Davis; This Week: Bye)
Three interceptions – one each for Michael Tutsie, Jabril Cox and Cole Karcz – of UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier helped the Bison secure a win over a Top 5 opponent.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 37-14 at Chattanooga; This Week: at Elon)
Running back Percy Agyei-Obese became the first JMU rusher to carry for more than 100 yards this season with a 114-yard, two-touchdown performance in a grind-it-out-type victory at Chattanooga.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 43-7 vs. Southern Utah; This Week: Bye)
South Dakota State scored the game’s first 21 points in a runaway win over Southern Utah.
4 – UC Davis
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: L 27-16 at North Dakota State; This Week: vs. Montana)
The Aggies outgained North Dakota State 422 total yards to 354 total yards and had 19 first downs to NDSU’s 16 first downs, but turnovers and a one-for-three conversion rate in the red zone derailed the chances of an upset.
5 – Weber State
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Northern Iowa)
After facing FBS foes in two of the first three weeks of the season, Weber State had an extra week to prepare for Northern Iowa.
6 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 13-6 at Idaho State; This Week: at Weber State)
Northern Iowa racked up five sacks in its win over Idaho State.
7 – Villanova
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: W 52-45 (OT) at Towson; This Week: vs. Maine)
Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith tallied six total touchdowns – four through the air and two on the ground – to help his team win a shootout at Towson.
8 – Illinois State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 40-27 vs. Northern Arizona; This Week: Bye)
The 419 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Brady Davis propelled Illinois State past Northern Arizona.
9 – Towson
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: L 52-45 (OT) vs. Villanova; This Week: at FBS Florida)
Towson failed to follow up its Week 3 win at Maine after getting upended by Villanova at home on Saturday in a game the Tigers defense allowed 574 total yards.
10 – Montana State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 56-21 vs. Norfolk State; This Week: vs. Northern Arizona)
Three Montana State rushers – Lane Sumner, Shane Perry and Logan Jones – had more than 100 rushing yards each in its easy win Saturday.
11 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: L 35-16 at FBS Hawaii; This Week: Bye)
Hawaii scored the game’s first 28 points and never looked back against the Bears.
12 – Maine
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: W 35-21 at Colgate; This Week: at Villanova)
Maine bounced back from its Week 3 loss with a dominating win at Colgate thanks to Earnest Edwards’ 40-yard touchdown catch, 100-yard kickoff return score and 95-yard kickoff return score.
13 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 45-34 vs. Lamar; This Week: at Northwestern State)
A 21-point third quarter pushed Southeastern Louisiana to separate from Lamar on Saturday.
14 – Furman
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: W 45-10 vs. Mercer; This Week: vs. East Tennessee State)
The Paladins piled up 410 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to cruise past Mercer.
15 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 30-12 vs. North Alabama; This Week: at Austin Peay)
Jacksonville State wide receiver Josh Pearson hauled in seven catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gamecocks to a win.
16 – Montana
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 47-27 vs. Monmouth; This Week: vs. UC Davis)
Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for 334 yards and four scores to help Montana blow past Monmouth.
17 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Delaware State)
After an off week, North Carolina A&T will host Delaware State on Thursday night.
18 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 35-24 at Missouri State; This Week: vs. NAIA Reinhardt)
Kennesaw State’s 21-point third quarter helped the Owls separate for a win at Missouri State.
19 – Nicholls
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 48-30 at Stephen F. Austin; This Week: at FBS Texas State)
Nicholls racked up 291 rushing yards in its win at Stephen F. Austin.
20 – Youngstown State
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Robert Morris)
A win this Saturday over Robert Morris would send the Penguins unblemished into their Missouri Valley Conference schedule.
21 – Stony Brook
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 45-10 vs. Fordham; This Week: at Rhode Island)
After pummeling Fordham this weekend, the Seawolves have outscored their FCS opponents 106 to 30 this season.
22 – Elon
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: L 49-7 at FBS Wake Forest; This Week: vs. James Madison)
The Phoenix had no answer for Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who threw for five touchdowns.
23 – The Citadel
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: W 22-13 vs. Charleston Southern; This Week: at Samford)
The Citadel held Charleston Southern to a 3-for-14 third-down conversion rate in Saturday’s win.
24 – North Dakota
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Eastern Washington)
After a bye week, the Fighting Hawks get a chance for a win at reeling Eastern Washington.
25 – Delaware
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 28-27 vs. Penn; This Week: at FBS Pittsburgh)
It wasn’t pretty, but Nolan Henderson threw for three touchdowns in his first career start and the Blue Hens found a way to beat Penn.
