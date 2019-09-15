HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Towson’s thumping of Maine and The Citadel’s stunning upset of FBS Georgia Tech were the highlights of Week 3 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 47-22 at Delaware; This Week: vs. UC Davis)
A trip east didn’t bother the Bison as they rushed for 295 yards and three scores in an easy victory over Delaware.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 63-12 vs. Morgan State; This Week: at Chattanooga)
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci has thrown six touchdowns to six different receivers this season, including four to four different receivers in JMU’s win over Morgan State.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 38-10 vs. Drake; This Week: vs. Southern Utah)
Running backs Pierre Strong and C.J. Wilson each rushed for more than 100 yards to help South Dakota State knock off Drake.
4 – Towson
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 45-23 at Maine; This Week: vs. Villanova)
Four interceptions for Towson including the one linebacker Keon Paye returned for 73 yards gave the Tigers a boost to win at Maine in a Top 10 matchup.
5 – UC Davis
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 41-13 vs. Lehigh; This Week: at North Dakota State)
UC Davis quarterback Jake Maier’s 389 passing yards and four touchdowns helped the Aggies build a 41-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish against Lehigh.
6 – Weber State
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: L 19-13 at FBS Nevada; This Week: Bye)
Weber State now has two FBS losses by exactly six points this year.
7 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Idaho State)
The Panthers had an extra week to get ready for Idaho State.
8 – Illinois State
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 21-13 at Eastern Illinois; This Week: vs. Northern Arizona)
Running back James Robinson had 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Redbirds’ win.
9 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 31-30 vs. Abilene Christian; This Week: at FBS Hawaii)
Central Arkansas erased a double-digit deficit for the third straight week and beat Abilene Christian to open Southland Conference action.
10 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 40-29 at FBS Ole Miss; This Week: vs. Lamar)
Southeastern Louisiana stayed within one possession of Ole Miss into the fourth quarter.
11 – Maine
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: L 45-23 vs. Towson; This Week: at Colgate)
Black Bears quarterback Chris Ferguson threw for 401 yards, but also for four interceptions in Maine’s loss to Towson.
12 – Montana State
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 23-14 at Western Illinois; This Week: vs. Norfolk State)
Montana State running back Logan Jones carried for 167 yards and two scores in its win at Western Illinois.
13 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 49-45 vs. Eastern Washington; This Week: vs. North Alabama)
A 21-point fourth quarter capped with Michael Matthews’ 1-yard score with less than a minute to play propelled Jacksonville State past Eastern Washington.
14 – Eastern Washington
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: L 49-45 at Jacksonville State; This Week: at Idaho)
The Eagles led Jacksonville State by as many as 21 points, but couldn’t hold the lead and lost a game they probably feel they should’ve won.
15 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 27-21 at Charleston Southern; This Week: Bye)
Jah-Maine Martin’s 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns led North Carolina A&T past Charleston Southern.
16 – Montana
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: L 35-3 at FBS Oregon; This Week: vs. Monmouth)
Montana had no answer for Justin Herbert and his five touchdowns in its loss to the Ducks.
17 – Furman
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: L 24-17 at FBS Virginia Tech; This Week: vs. Mercer)
For a second straight week Furman got close, but inevitably couldn’t pull an upset over FBS competition.
18 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 42-7 at Alabama State; This Week: at Missouri State)
The Owls rushed for 481 yards in their win at Alabama State.
19 – Villanova
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 45-10 at Bucknell; This Week: at Towson)
Cornerback Jaquan Amos’ 34-yard interception return for a touchdown opened the game’s scoring, gave Villanova a lead and allowed the Wildcats to never look back against Bucknell.
20 – Nicholls
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 42-35 at Prairie View A&M; This Week: at Stephen F. Austin)
A 29-point third quarter helped Nicholls rally past Prairie View A&M.
21 – Youngstown State
(Record: 3-0; Last Week: W 34-14 vs. Duquesne; This Week: vs. Robert Morris)
In their win the Penguins held standout Duquesne running back A.J. Hines to 37 rushing yards.
22 – Stony Brook
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 26-10 vs. Wagner; This Week: vs. Fordham)
Stony Brook limited Wagner to 17 rushing yards in its win on Saturday.
23 – Elon
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: W 42-20 at Richmond; This Week: at FBS Wake Forest)
Quarterback Davis Cheek threw for five scores as Elon easily dispatched of Richmond.
24 – The Citadel
(Record: 1-2; Last Week: W 27-24 (OT) at FBS Georgia Tech; This Week: vs. Charleston Southern)
The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey threw for a touchdown and rushed for another as the Bulldogs outlasted FBS Georgia Tech in overtime.
25 – Delaware
(Record: 2-1; Last Week: L 47-22 vs. North Dakota State; This Week: vs. Penn)
Delaware just wasn’t ready to compete and hang with North Dakota State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.