HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Southern Illinois’ upset win at FBS UMass and Montana State’s no-doubt victory over Southeast Missouri State were the highlights of weekend in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 38-7 vs. North Dakota; This Week: at Delaware)
Two interceptions for Bison safety Michael Tutsie helped North Dakota State smother rival North Dakota.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 44-7 vs. St. Francis; This Week: vs. Morgan State)
Six different JMU players – Ben DiNucci, Cole Johnson, Solomon Vanhorse, Jake Brown, Austin Dougals and Clayton Cheatham – accounted for touchdowns in an easy victory.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 38-3 vs. LIU; This Week: vs. Drake)
The Jackrabbits held LIU to 123 total yards of offense in a lopsided contest.
4 – Towson
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 42-3 vs. North Carolina Central; This Week: at Maine)
Towson quarterback Tom Flacco threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Tigers’ offense looked just as tough to stop as it was last year.
5 – UC Davis
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 38-35 at San Diego; This Week: vs. Lehigh)
In a back-and-forth contest at Pioneer League member San Diego, UC Davis got a rushing touchdown from Ulonzo Gilliam with less than four minutes to play for the win.
6 – Eastern Washington
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 59-31 vs. D-II Lindenwood; This Week: at Jacksonville State)
The Eagles scored the game’s first 31 points and quarterback Eric Barriere accounted for six total touchdowns.
7 – Weber State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 41-24 vs. Cal Poly; This Week: at FBS Nevada)
Josh Davis and Kevin Smith each rushed for more than 100 yards in Weber State’s victory over Cal Poly.
8 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 34-14 vs. Southern Utah; This Week: vs. Idaho State)
Scoring the game’s first 34 points to beat Southern Utah showed Northern Iowa was able to bounce back after its heartbreaking, three-overtime loss at FBS Iowa State the previous week.
9 – Illinois State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 42-14 vs. Morehead State; This Week: at Eastern Illinois)
The Redbirds rushed for 353 yards in their take-care-of-business win over Morehead State.
10 – Maine
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 26-18 at FBS Georgia Southern; This Week: vs. Towson)
In its first game without linebacker Deshawn Stevens, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1, Maine gave up 395 rushing yards in its loss Saturday.
11 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 24-16 at Austin Peay; This Week: vs. Abilene Christian)
UCA is two for two in its attempts for a comeback – quarterback Breylin Smith connected twice in the fourth quarter with receiver Luj Winningham to rally and beat Austin Peay.
12 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 1-0; Last Week: Cancelled at Bethune-Cookman; This Week: at FBS Ole Miss)
Hurricane Dorian forced Southeastern Lousiaian’s game at Bethune-Cookman to be cancelled.
13 – Montana State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 38-17 vs. Southeast Missouri State; This Week: at Western Illinois)
A 28-point third quarter allowed Montana State to separate from Southeast Missouri State.
14 – Montana
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 61-17 vs. North Alabama; This Week: at FBS Oregon)
Marcus Knight had three rushing touchdowns as the Grizzlies cruised in their win over North Alabama.
15 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 45-13 at FBS Duke; This Week: at Charleston Southern)
Running back Jah-Maine Martin’s 66-yard touchdown run was a bright spot on a tough Saturday for the Aggies.
16 – Nicholls
(Record: 0-1; Last Week: BYE; This Week: at Prairie View A&M)
Nicholls was off after its loss in Week 1 to FBS Kansas State.
17 – Delaware
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 44-36 (3OT) at Rhode Island; This Week: vs. North Dakota State)
Quarterback Pat Kehoe threw for five touchdowns including one in the second overtime and one in the third overtime to propel the Blue Hens to a thrilling road win at Rhode Island.
18 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 26-23 (OT) at FBS Kent State; This Week: at Alabama State)
With the lone opportunity for a marquee non-conference win this season, Kennesaw State fumbled it away in overtime.
19 – Furman
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 48-42 at FBS Georgia State; This Week: at FBS Virginia Tech)
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another in the Paladins’ bid for an upset at Georgia State.
20 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 41-20 vs. Chattanooga; This Week: vs. Eastern Washington)
In a bounce back win, Jacksonville State receiver Trae Barry hauled in six catches for 151 yards and a score.
21 – Southeast Missouri State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 38-17 at Montana State; This Week: at FBS Missouri)
SEMO was just 3 for 15 on third down in its loss at Montana State.
22 – Villanova
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 38-10 vs. Lehigh; This Week: at Bucknell)
Wildcats quarterback Daniel Smith continued to show he’s fitting in well after transferring from Campbell this past offseason as he threw for three touchdowns in Villanova’s win.
23 – Stony Brook
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: L 62-7 at FBS Utah State; This Week: vs. Wagner)
In its loss, Stony Brook gave up 717 total yards to Utah State.
24 – Sam Houston State
(Record: 1-1; Last Week: W 77-0 vs. NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State; This Week: at North Dakota)
A 42-point first quarter was enough for Sam Houston State to bury its NAIA foe.
25 – Youngstown State
(Record: 2-0; Last Week: W 54-28 vs. Howard; This Week: vs. Duquesne)
Five different Penguins – Braxton Chapman, London Pearson, Christian Turner, Joe Alessi and Nathan Mays – scored at least one rushing touchdown in their victory over Howard.
