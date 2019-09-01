HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Central Arkansas’ win over FBS Western Kentucky and Northern Iowa pushing FBS Iowa State to three overtimes were the highlights of the opening weekend in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Last Week: W 57-10 vs. Butler at Target Field; This Week: vs. North Dakota)
Quarterback Trey Lance accounted for six touchdowns in North Dakota State’s blowout victory over Butler.
2 – James Madison
(Last Week: L 20-13 at FBS West Virginia; This Week: vs. St. Francis)
The Dukes outgained West Virginia 172 to 34 on the ground, but three turnovers derailed their bid to beat the Big 12 Mountaineers.
3 – South Dakota State
(Last Week: L 28-21 at FBS Minnesota; This Week: vs. LIU Post)
South Dakota State held a one-point edge deep into the fourth quarter against Minnesota, but couldn’t hold it an effort to upset the Gophers.
4 – UC Davis
(Last Week: L 27-13 at FBS California; This Week: at San Diego)
Cal scored a late third-quarter touchdown and another in the fourth to separate from the Aggies, who opened the game by jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
5 – Towson
(Last Week: W 28-21 at The Citadel; This Week: vs. North Carolina Central)
Quarterback Tom Flacco threw for 328 yards and running back Shane Simpson rushed for two touchdowns as Towson won at The Citadel.
6 – Eastern Washington
(Last Week: L 47-14 at FBS Washington; This Week: vs. D-II Lindenwood)
The three first-quarter touchdowns helped Washington to an easy win over Eastern Washington.
7 – Maine
(Last Week: W 42-14 vs. Sacred Heart; This Week: at FBS Georgia Southern)
Quarterback Chris Ferguson looked the part of a third-year starting quarterback, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns in Maine's win over Sacred Heart.
8 – Weber State
(Last Week: L 6-0 at FBS San Diego State; This Week: vs. Cal Poly)
Weber State’s defense held San Diego State to 238 yards of total offense.
9 – Illinois State
(Last Week: L 24-10 at FBS Northern Illinois; This Week: vs. Morehead State)
Wide receiver Taylor Grimes hauled in six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in Illinois State’s loss to Northern Illinois.
10 – Northern Iowa
(Last Week: L 29-26 in 3 OTs at FBS Iowa State; This Week: vs. Southern Utah)
Xavior Williams’ 53-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was one of a few great moments for Northern Iowa in its unsuccessful, yet superb effort of trying to outlast Iowa State in three overtimes.
11 – Southeast Missouri State
(Last Week: W 44-26 vs. Southern Illinois; This Week: at Montana State)
Linebacker Zach Hall had 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in SEMO’s win over Southern Illinois.
12 – Stony Brook
(Last Week: W 35-10 vs. Bryant; This Week: at FBS Utah State)
No matter who ran the football for Stony Brook, the Seawolves were effective doing so in their season-opening win over Bryant as they racked up 247 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
13 – Central Arkansas
(Last Week: W 35-28 at FBS Western Kentucky; This Week: at Austin Peay)
A 21-point fourth quarter sent Central Arkansas to a stunning come-from-behind victory over Western Kentucky.
14 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Last Week: W 35-14 vs. Jacksonville State; This Week: at Bethune-Cookman)
Ferlando Jordan’s 65-yard interception return for a touchdown was one of two picks that helped Southeastern Louisiana take down Jacksonville State.
15 – New Hampshire
(Last Week: Off; This Week: at Holy Cross)
With coach Sean McDonnell taking a leave of absence for health reasons, the Wildcats open their season this coming Saturday at Holy Cross.
16 – North Carolina A&T
(Last Week: W 24-21 vs. Elon; This Week: at FBS Duke)
A 52-yard field goal from Noel Ruiz gave North Carolina A&T a last-second win over Elon.
17 – Jacksonville State
(Last Week: L 35-14 at Southeastern Louisiana; This Week: vs. Chattanooga)
Quarterback Zerrick Cooper was intercepted twice in Jacksonville State’s loss to Southeastern Louisiana.
18 – Nicholls State
(Last Week: L 49-14 at FBS Kansas State; This Week: Off)
Former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman had his Kansas State team ready to play against Nicholls State.
19 – Kennesaw State
(Last Week: 59-0 vs. NAIA Point University; This Week: at FBS Kent State)
Kennesaw State ran for 433 yards against an NAIA school.
20 – Montana
(Last Week: W 31-17 at South Dakota; This Week: vs. North Alabama)
Quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for 427 yards and three touchdowns to aid Montana in its win at South Dakota.
21 – Indiana State
(Last Week: L 24-17 at FBS Kansas; This Week: vs. Dayton)
It took a late fourth-quarter scoring drive for Kansas to avoid being upset by Indiana State.
22 – Furman
(Last Week: W 46-13 at Charleston Southern; This Week: at FBS Georgia State)
Devin Wynn had 131 rushing yards and a touchdown and Wayne Anderson added 90 rushing yards and a score as Furman rolled past Charleston Southern.
23 – Delaware
(Last Week: W 31-13 vs. Delaware State; This Week: at Rhode Island)
Blue Hens quarterback Pat Kehoe accounted for three touchdowns in the win over their instate rival.
24 – Chattanooga
(Last Week: W 24-10 vs. Eastern Illinois; This Week: at Jacksonville State)
Wide receiver Bryce Nunnelly looked like his All-SoCon self while racking up 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Mocs’ win over Eastern Illinois.
25 – Sam Houston State
(Last Week: W 39-31 at FBS New Mexico; This Week: vs. NAIA Oklahoma Panhandle State)
Sam Houston State tallied 558 total yards of offense in its loss at New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.