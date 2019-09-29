HARRISONBURG – The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
James Madison’s thumping of Elon and Weber State’s win over Northern Iowa highlighted Week 4 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Illinois State)
The Bison have outscored their opponents 169 to 55 through four games and come out of the bye week with an extra seven days of rest ahead of their trip to Normal, Ill.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 45-10 at Elon; This Week: at Stony Brook)
JMU rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns giving coach Curt Cignetti reason to smile in his return to Elon where he held the same job the past two seasons.
3 – South Dakota State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. Southern Illinois)
That season-opening loss South Dakota State suffered at FBS Minnesota keeps looking better and better with the Gophers unbeaten through four games.
4 – Weber State
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: W 29-17 vs. Northern Iowa; This Week: at Idaho)
A 20-point first quarter boosted Weber State in its win over Northern Iowa.
5 – Villanova
(Record: 5-0; Last Week: W 33-17 vs. Maine; This Week: at William & Mary)
Scoring the game’s first 30 points helped Villanova and quarterback Daniel Smith, who accounted for three touchdowns, cruise past Maine.
6 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: L 29-17 at Weber State; This Week: vs. Youngstown State)
Two turnovers plagued Northern Iowa in its road loss at Weber State.
7 – Montana State
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 49-31 vs. Northern Arizona; This Week: at Cal Poly)
The Bobcats needed 35 straight points to rally past Northern Arizona for a come-from-behind victory.
8 – Illinois State
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: vs. North Dakota State)
Winners of three straight, Illinois State welcomes North Dakota State to town this Saturday.
9 – Towson
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 38-0 at FBS Florida; This Week: Bye)
Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco was intercepted twice in the loss at Florida.
10 – Montana
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 45-20 at UC Davis; This Week: vs. Idaho State)
Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed threw for five touchdowns to lead Montana in a road win at UC Davis.
11 – UC Davis
(Record: 2-3; Last Week: L 45-20 vs. Montana; This Week: at North Dakota)
Back-to-back Top 20 losses have UC Davis trending in the wrong direction.
12 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 44-27 at Northwestern State; This Week: at McNeese State)
Southeastern Louisiana has scored at least 35 points in all three of its wins this season.
13 – Central Arkansas
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: Bye; This Week: at Nicholls State)
After two FBS games in the first four weeks, Central Arkansas comes off a well-deserved bye week for a critical matchup with Nicholls State.
14 – North Carolina A&T
(Record: 3-1; Last Week: W 37-0 vs. Delaware State; This Week: at Norfolk State)
The Aggies held Delaware State to 100 total yards of offense.
15 – Furman
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 17-10 vs. East Tennessee State; This Week: at Samford)
It wasn’t pretty, but Furman found a way to win despite getting outgained by East Tennessee State.
16 – Nicholls State
(Record: 2-2; Last Week: 24-3 at FBS Texas State; This Week: vs. Central Arkansas)
Nicholls State was tied with Texas State at halftime, but couldn’t hang with the FBS foe during the final 30 minutes.
17 – Youngstown State
(Record: 4-0; Last Week: W 45-10 vs. Robert Morris; This Week: at Northern Iowa)
The Penguins are rushing for an average of 296.3 yards per game and steamrolled Robert Morris this past Saturday.
18 – Kennesaw State
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 31-7 vs. NAIA Reinhardt; This Week: Bye)
That’s two NAIA wins for Kennesaw State in the first five weeks.
19 – Maine
(Record: 2-3; Last Week: L 33-17 at Villanova; This Week: Bye)
The off week comes at a good time for the Black Bears, who have dropped two contests to fellow Top 25 times in the past three weeks.
20 – Stony Brook
(Record: 4-1; Last Week: W 31-27 at Rhode Island; This Week: vs. James Madison)
Stony Brook needed a 50-yard touchdown run from quarterback Tyquell Fields with 11 seconds left to beat Rhode Island, but it got the job done.
21 – Delaware
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 17-14 at FBS Pittsburgh; This Week: Bye)
Delaware led into the fourth quarter at FBS Pittsburgh, but couldn’t secure what would’ve been a stunning upset.
22 – Jacksonville State
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: L 52-33 at Austin Peay; This Week: vs. Tennessee State)
The big win over Eastern Washington seems so long ago.
23 – Eastern Washington
(Record: 2-3; Last Week: W 35-20 vs. North Dakota; This Week: at Sacramento State)
The Eagles forced six turnovers to upend North Dakota and earn their first win against FCS competition this season.
24 – Austin Peay
(Record: 3-2; Last Week: W 52-33 vs. Jacksonville State; This Week: Bye)
Austin Peay rushed for 246 yards and five scores to knock off Jacksonville State.
25 – Elon
(Record: 2-3; Last Week: L 45-10 vs. James Madison; This Week: at New Hampshire)
The Phoenix were limited to only 33 rushing yards in their home loss to James Madison.
