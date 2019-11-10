The new STATS FCS Top 25 will be released Monday afternoon.
Illinois State’s upset win at South Dakota State along with blowout victories for North Dakota State and James Madison highlighted Week 11 in the FCS. This is the second straight year I have a vote for the poll. Below is how I voted.
1 – North Dakota State
(Record: 10-0; Last Week: W 57-21 vs. Western Illinois; This Week: vs. South Dakota)
Quarterback Trey Lance accounted for 355 total yards and three touchdowns as the Bison dominated woeful Western Illinois.
2 – James Madison
(Record: 9-1; Last Week: W 54-16 vs. New Hampshire; This Week: vs. Richmond)
The Dukes scored touchdowns on six straight possessions spanning from late in the first quarter through early in the third quarter to steamroll visiting New Hampshire.
3 – Weber State
(Record: 8-2; Last Week W 30-27 vs. North Dakota; This Week: at Montana)
Weber State rallied by scoring 10 points in the final 2:49 to survive a scare from North Dakota.
4 – Montana
(Record: 8-2; Last Week: W 42-17 vs. Idaho; This Week: vs. Weber State)
The Grizzlies forced four turnovers and scored 21 points off those turnovers to dismantle Idaho.
5 – Northern Iowa
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 17-9 vs. Indiana State; This Week: at South Dakota State)
Indiana State actually outgained the Panthers 345 total yards to 258, but forcing three turnovers helped UNI.
6 – Sacramento State
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 38-34 at Northern Arizona; This Week: at Idaho)
Quarterback Jake Dunniway’s touchdown throw to Pierre Williams with 23 seconds left to play gave the Hornets a come-from-behind road win over Northern Arizona.
7 – South Dakota State
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: L 27-18 vs. Illinois State; This Week: vs. Northern Iowa)
The Jackrabbits didn’t score at all in the fourth quarter and paid for it by taking a loss to Illinois State.
8 – Furman
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 60-21 vs. VMI; This Week: at Wofford)
Furman, a team normally attached to gaudy rushing stats, threw for 338 yards and two scores in its romp of VMI.
9 – Illinois State
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 27-18 at South Dakota State; This Week: vs. Missouri State)
The Redbirds scored 16 points off the four turnovers they forced to stun South Dakota State.
10 – Montana State
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 45-14 at Northern Colorado; This Week: at UC Davis)
Montana State racked up 451 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in its blowout win over Northern Colorado.
11 – Villanova
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 35-28 vs. Richmond; This Week: vs. Long Island)
Villanova stopped a three game losing streak by outscoring Richmond 14-0 in the second half to earn a win for the first time since Oct. 5.
12 – Dartmouth
(Record: 8-0; Last Week: W 27-10 vs. Princeton at Yankee Stadium; This Week: vs. Cornell)
Niko Lalos’ 22-yard interception return for a touchdown opened the scoring and set the tone for Dartmouth’s win over Princeton in a meeting of IVY League unbeaten squads.
13 – Florida A&M
(Record: 8-1; Last Week: BYE; This Week: vs. Howard)
The Rattlers will try to make it nine wins in a row this coming weekend.
14 – Wofford
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 41-7 at Mercer; This Week: vs. Furman)
Wofford had three touchdowns of 20 yards or longer in its win at Mercer.
15 – Monmouth
(Record: 8-2; Last Week: W 49-38 vs. North Alabama; This Week: at Campbell)
Hawks quarterback Kenji Bahar threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns as Monmouth outpaced North Alabama.
16 – Towson
(Record: 6-4; Last Week: W 31-14 at Stony Brook; This Week: at William & Mary)
In each of the last two weeks, Towson has kept its playoff hopes alive by crushing the postseason aspirations of its opponents – Delaware and Stony Brook.
17 – Princeton
(Record: 7-1; Last Week: L 27-10 vs. Dartmouth at Yankee Stadium; This Week: vs. Yale)
Princeton’s loss meant the nation’s second-longest winning streak entering Saturday came to an end at 17 straight victories.
18 – Southeast Missouri State
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 38-31 vs. Eastern Kentucky; This Week: at Eastern Illinois)
Southeast Missouri State scored the game’s final 17 points to beat Eastern Kentucky and win its fourth straight contest.
19 – Southeastern Louisiana
(Record: 6-3; Last Week: W 34-0 at Central Arkansas; This Week: at Abilene Christian)
Quarterback Cole Kelley accounted for five total touchdowns while the Lions’ defense limited Central Arkansas to 68 rushing yards in its shutout win.
20 – Nicholls
(Record: 6-4; Last Week: W 48-27 vs. Houston Baptist; This Week: vs. McNeese State)
Quarterback Chase Fourcade finished with 365 total yards and four touchdowns in Nicholls’ easy win over Houston Baptist.
21 – Central Connecticut State
(Record: 9-1; Last Week: W 38-31 vs. St. Francis; This Week: vs. Robert Morris)
It took overtime, but Central Connecticut State slipped past St. Francis thanks to Aaron Winchester’s game-winning touchdown throw to Kyren Petteway.
22 – New Hampshire
(Record: 5-4; Last Week: L 54-16 at James Madison; This Week: at Albany)
After the first quarter, New Hampshire was outscored 44-6 in its loss to James Madison.
23 – Sam Houston State
(Record: 6-4; Last Week: W 24-10 at Abilene Christian; This Week: vs. Northwestern State)
The Bearkats scored 24 unanswered points to rally past and beat Abilene Christian.
24 – Maine
(Record: 5-5; Last Week: W 31-17 at Elon; This Week: vs. Rhode Island)
Earnest Edwards had 153 receiving yards and a score as Maine won its third straight and improved to 5-3 against FCS competition this season.
25 – Austin Peay
(Record: 7-3; Last Week: W 38-24 vs. UT Martin; This Week: at Murray State)
Running back Kentel Williams racked up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power Austin Peay past UT Martin.
