HARRISONBURG — Across Virginia and much of the rest of the nation, the start of August meant the opening of football training camps. But for those who prefer their action on the hardwood, Thursday also marked the early start of practice for the James Madison women’s basketball team.
Most college basketball programs don’t begin full-fledged practices until late September, but the Dukes have a head start with 10 days of workouts at the Convocation Center before leaving for a European tour on Aug. 11.
“I’ve been grinding all summer,” said JMU senior guard Kamiah Smalls, a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association pick last season. “I’ve been here since school ended just working out and stuff, that’s all I’ve been doing. But it’s great to be back with everyone ready for a real practice. In a lot of ways this is very special. You don’t get a lot of opportunities to play with a group like this.”
Including Smalls, the Dukes return five seniors who were major contributors on last year’s team that advanced to the semifinals of the WNIT and won the CAA regular-season championship.
But the early start and trip to Europe, where JMU will play four games in The Netherlands, Belgium and France, gives Madison coach Sean O’Regan an opportunity to see where newcomers and younger players will fit into the JMU rotation when the real season begins in November.
“It feels a little different,” O’Regan said. “I don’t know what kind of shape we are going to be in. But it’s a nice change. It’s a big opportunity for growth and I’m excited to see. I think there’s a good energy and it’s not like we’re preparing for a game tomorrow.”
Preparing for games that won’t count against their record, the Dukes can begin to experiment with different lineups and extra minutes for inexperienced players.
“The way I’m really approaching it is an opportunity for us to grow while it doesn’t necessarily count,” O’Regan said. “It’s a different opportunity for some of the players. They get to actually play in a game, some that didn’t get to play much last year. Everybody is going to play on this tour, so it’s an opportunity for them to show me something.”
Some around the program already think the underclassmen could be ready to contribute as soon as the season starts, but extra practices and games should do nothing but help in that regard as JMU aims for its first NCAA Tournament appearance in four years.
“I’ve been pretty impressed with our freshman class and even our in-betweeners, those sophomores and juniors,” senior guard Lexie Barrier said. “I think everybody knows they have to bring more to the table this year. Everybody is stepping up. Everybody is competitive and working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.