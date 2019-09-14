HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads Morgan State 28-3 with 5:26 go in the second quarter.
The game is officially in a weather delay due to lightning in the area. Here are four observations from the 24-plus minutes that have been played thus far.
First Down – Wide receiver Devin Ravenel’s 9-yard touchdown catch opened the game’s scoring to give JMU a 7-0 edge with 9:22 remaining in the first quarter. It was Ravenel’s first-career touchdown. He’s the younger brother of former Dukes standout Brandon Ravenel, who was a wide receiver on the 2016 national championship team. Brandon Ravenel scored 17 total touchdowns during his JMU career.
Second Down – Madison forced its first turnover of the season when linebacker Dimitri Holloway ripped the ball away from Morgan State quarterback DJ Golatt Jr. when Golatt Jr. attempted a sneak on a fourth-and-1 in order to extend the Bears’ opening possession. Holloway, who somehow forced the fumble while wearing a wrapped club on his hand, also recovered the fumble. Holloway had hand surgery in August.
Third Down – Defensive linemen Ron’Dell Carter and Mike Greene helped the Dukes create an interesting look on offense when they were used in a goal-line situation. On the last play of the first quarter, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti sent the two defensive linemen out on a second-and-goal from the Morgan State 2-yard line. Running back Solomon Vanhorse picked up one yard before the quarter ended. On the third-and-goal play to begin the second quarter, running back Percy Agyei-Obese got the ball into the end zone to extend JMU’s lead. On the consequent series, Greene returned to his usual defensive tackle spot and Morgan State couldn’t block him. Greene’s sack on third down forced Morgan State to punt. It was his first sack of the year.
Fourth Down – DiNucci had no problem spreading the ball around to his skill position teammates throughout the first quarter and what's been played of the second quarter. He threw three touchdowns to three different players. He hit wide receiver Brandon Polk in stride on a 48-yard strike into the end zone and teamed up with running back Jawon Hamilton for a 50-yard touchdown. Hamilton did most of the work with his speed and used a good block from Polk to score. In total, six different receivers caught passes through the first 24 minutes.
