HARRISONBURG – James Madison’s defense had to be tired of it.
Through the first three quarters Villanova marched across the field with little resistance while racking up 309 total yards, but four fourth-quarter takeaways for JMU including safety MJ Hampton’s 83-yard interception return for a score pushed the No. 2 Dukes past the visiting No. 5 Wildcats for a 38-24 win in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Hampton intercepted Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith, who threw for a career-high 387 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, to take a 31-24 lead.
JMU evened the score earlier in the quarter when quarterback Ben DiNucci threw his third touchdown pass of the contest on a 26-yard strike to wide receiver Brandon Polk.
It came just three plays after Dukes defensive end John Daka forced Villanova running back TD Ayo-Durojaiye to fumble on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
DiNucci finished the game with 216 passing yards.
The third and fourth turnovers of the final stanza came with Smith in desperation mode. Dukes cornerback Rashad Robinson and safety Adam Smith each picked off passes from Daniel Smith.
JMU’s (6-1, 3-0 CAA) win is its sixth straight while Villanova’s (6-1, 3-1 CAA) is its first of the season.
