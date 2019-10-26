That’s eight.
James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for two touchdowns – one each to wide receivers Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton – to lead the No. 2 Dukes to their eighth straight victory with a 27-10 Colonial Athletic Association win over No. 16 Towson on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Stapleton’s 9-yard touchdown gave JMU a lead and Polk’s 60-yard catch and sprint into the end zone extended the edge to a two-score advantage the Dukes would never look back from.
JMU running back Percy Agyei-Obese added 110 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while safeties Adam Smith and Que Reid each forced a turnover. Smith had a first-quarter interception and Reid forced Towson quarterback Tom Flacco to fumble, which was recovered by defensive end John Daka, in the second quarter. The Dukes defense sacked Flacco six times.
After playing on nine straight Saturdays, JMU (8-1, 5-0 CAA) will have next week off while Towson (4-4, 1-3 CAA) will host Delaware.
