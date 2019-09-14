HARRISONBURG – Not even an hour-plus weather delay could slow Ben DiNucci.
The James Madison senior quarterback threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the No. 2 Dukes’ 63-12 non-conference win over Morgan State on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Three of his scoring passes came before the 74-minute break in action and another came afterward as each time he found one of his teammates streaking toward purple-painted end zone, Madison extended its lead.
DiNucci got the Dukes started when he connected with wide receiver Devin Ravenel for a 9-yard touchdown on JMU’s first possession.
The game was paused with 5:26 left in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. It resumed an hour and 14 minutes later, and action did not stop a second time for halftime. The third quarter was started immediately after the second quarter ended.
Next Saturday, JMU (2-1) travels to Chattanooga for its final non-conference game and Morgan State (0-2) will play at FBS Army.
