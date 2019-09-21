CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – James Madison has the momentum it wanted heading into Colonial Athletic Association play.
Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Dukes in a 37-14 win over Chattanooga in their non-conference finale on Saturday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Agyei-Obese scored his touchdowns in the first and the fourth quarter, but the victory was secured in the third quarter. Safety D’Angelo Amos’ third-quarter interception led to a 48-yard touchdown catch for wide receiver Brandon Polk from quarterback Ben DiNucci on the consequent possession. It turned a 23-14 lead into a 30-14 advantage.
JMU (3-1) opens CAA play next Saturday at Elon.
