STONY BROOK, N.Y. – It took overtime, but somehow they sidestepped their four turnovers.
Running back Jawon Hamilton’s 3-yard touchdown run in the extra period was enough to give No. 2 James Madison a 45-38 Colonial Athletic Association road win over No. 24 Stony Brook at LaValle Stadium on Long Island on Saturday.
The score was part of a productive night for Hamilton, who rushed for a career-high 105 rushing yards and two scores.
Stony Brook tied the game with 47-yard field goal off the foot of Nick Courtney with five seconds in regulation.
JMU outgained the Stony Brook 547 total yards to 436 total yards, but four of the Dukes’ possessions ended with turnovers enabling Stony Brook extra chances to stay within striking distance.
Dukes receiver Brandon Polk tallied 105 receiving yards and a touchdown in the victory.
