St Francis James Madison Football

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti walks the sideline during the Dukes' win over St. Francis earlier this month at Bridgeforth Stadium. (Daniel Lin / DN-R)

ELON, N.C. – Curt Cignetti’s return to Elon couldn’t have gone any better for his new team.

No. 2 James Madison rushed for more than 300 yards en route to a 45-10 win over the No. 24 Phoenix in their Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium.

All six of JMU’s touchdowns were scored on the ground.

Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci and running backs Solomon Vanhorse, Jawon Hamilton and Latrele Palmer all had rushing touchdowns. Vanhorse also recovered his own fumble in the end zone for another score after losing the ball on his way past the goal line during a 1-yard run in the opening half.

Cignetti, in his first season as coach of the Dukes, led Elon in the same role in each of the past two years.

JMU (4-1, 1-0 CAA) plays at Stony Brook next Saturday while Elon (2-3, 1-1 CAA) travels to New Hampshire.

Contact Greg Madia at 540-574-6296 or gmadia@dnronline.com

Follow Greg on Twitter: @Madia_DNRSports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.