ELON, N.C. – Curt Cignetti’s return to Elon couldn’t have gone any better for his new team.
No. 2 James Madison rushed for more than 300 yards en route to a 45-10 win over the No. 24 Phoenix in their Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium.
All six of JMU’s touchdowns were scored on the ground.
Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci and running backs Solomon Vanhorse, Jawon Hamilton and Latrele Palmer all had rushing touchdowns. Vanhorse also recovered his own fumble in the end zone for another score after losing the ball on his way past the goal line during a 1-yard run in the opening half.
Cignetti, in his first season as coach of the Dukes, led Elon in the same role in each of the past two years.
JMU (4-1, 1-0 CAA) plays at Stony Brook next Saturday while Elon (2-3, 1-1 CAA) travels to New Hampshire.
