HARRISONBURG – It was the home-opening victory James Madison was looking for.
Six different Dukes accounted for touchdowns and St. Francis didn’t score until the fourth quarter when the game was already decided as No. 2 JMU rolled to a 44-7 win on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Madison got 86 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground from redshirt freshman running back Solomon Vanhorse, who found the end zone on carries of two yards and nine yards.
Senior quarterback Ben DiNucci completed 16 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. His two scoring strikes were delivered to junior slot receiver Jake Brown on a 45-yard pass and true freshman running back Austin Douglas on a 19-yard pass.
And that was more than enough offense.
From the first quarter through the third quarter, JMU’s defense forced St. Francis into nine consecutive three-and-outs. St. Francis’ lone touchdown came when quarterback Jason Brown connected with wide receiver E.J. Jenkins with less than 10 minutes to play and to cut JMU’s lead to 37-7.
The Dukes (1-1) host Morgan State next Saturday while St. Francis (1-1) returns home to host Merrimack.
