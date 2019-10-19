WILLIAMSBURG – This one wasn’t much different than any of the last few meetings.
No. 2 James Madison dominated William & Mary for a 38-10 win in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at Zable Stadium.
It’s the fourth straight win for JMU in the series and third straight decided by at least 28 points.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns – one to wide receiver Brandon Polk and the other to wide receiver Kyndel Dean. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese provided two rushing touchdowns for JMU.
The Tribe cut the Dukes’ advantage to 11 points in the third quarter on a fake field-goal pass for a touchdown from Ted Hefter to Trey Zgombic, but that was the only time William & Mary managed to find the end zone Saturday.
JMU spur Wayne Davis, safety D’Angelo Amos and safety Adam Smith all notched interceptions and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter led a punishing effort from the unit with 10 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.
The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 CAA) return home to face Towson next Saturday while the Tribe (2-5, 0-3 CAA) hit the road to face Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.