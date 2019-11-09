At least a share of the crown belongs to James Madison.
The No. 2 Dukes’ 54-16 win over No. 23 New Hampshire on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium clinched at least a share of the Colonial Athletic Association championship with two weeks left to play.
JMU (9-1, 6-0 CAA) used a game-high 130 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns from running back Percy Agyei-Obese along with 293 passing yards and three total touchdowns from quarterback Ben DiNucci to throttle the Wildcats (5-4, 4-2 CAA).
Wide receiver Brandon Polk had a career-high 136 receiving yards, and his 58-yard touchdown reception in the opening quarter started a run of 41 straight points for JMU.
Dukes safety Adam Smith had an interception and defensive end John Daka tallied two sacks to hold UNH to only six points after the first quarter.
JMU can secure an outright CAA title next week with a win over Richmond. The Wildcats travel to Albany.
