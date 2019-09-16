BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater College men’s basketball coach Shawn Postiglione stepped down on Monday after four seasons on the job, the school announced.
Postiglione, who went 39-64 over his four seasons with the Old Dominion Athletic Conference program, accepted the position as head coach at Moravian College in Pennsylvania. He takes over a Greyhound program coming off back-to-back Landmark Conference championships and earned the first NCAA Division III Tournament victory in school history this past March.
After struggling through single-digit win seasons in his first two years with the Eagles, Postiglione’s program saw a breakthrough the past two years, winning 14 games in 2017-18 and 12 this past season — the former the Eagles’ first winning campaign in four seasons.
"Post is a great basketball mind who was able to recruit athletic players that could defend and compete within a very tough Old Dominion Athletic Conference," said BC athletic director Curt Kendall in a release on the school’s website. "We wish him well as he moves on with his coaching career."
Bridgewater went 12-14 this past season, including an 80-77 win at No. 21 Lynchburg.
The Eagles also managed a winning record against nearby conference rival Eastern Mennonite, going 5-3 against the Royals during Postiglione’s career at BC.
