FOREST — Eastern Mennonite senior Caleb Oakes, a Stuarts Draft graduate, was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's soccer Player of the Week on Monday.
Oakes scored a goal in all three games last week to help the Royals (4-5) to a pair of road wins. After missing four games earlier this month due to an injury, Oakes scored his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win at Gallaudet and added a goal in EMU's 5-3 win at Lebanon Valley.
