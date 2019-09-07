HARRISONBURG – At halftime, James Madison leads St. Francis 27-0.
The Dukes gained 341 total yards to St. Francis' 64 total yards.
First Down – Just like he did during James Madison’s season opener last Saturday at West Virginia, Dukes running back Solomon Vanhorse scored the team’s first touchdown today to open the scoring against St. Francis. Vanhorse had 14 carries for 86 yards and two scores in the first half, and his 2-yard touchdown run with 12:09 to go in the first quarter capped the opening drive.
Second Down – One adjustment James Madison’s defense made since last week dealt with using its nickel package more frequently. A wave of Dukes substitutions entered in clear third-and-long situations for St. Francis. JMU linebackers Mike Cobbs and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey as well as safeties Chris Chukwuneke and MJ Hampton entered the game. From its base defense, JMU defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa, spur Wayne Davis and linebackers Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word came off the field.
Third Down – JMU opened up its passing game in the opening half. After failing to record a catch last week, slot receiver Jake Brown hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci in the first quarter. Brown had four catches for 52 yards in the first 30 minutes of the contest. DiNucci finished the first half completing 12-of-15 passes for 155 yards.
Fourth Down – Dukes punt returner D’Angelo Amos took a hard hit while trying to return a punt in the first quarter. The hit, made by St. Francis' Tremayn Stott, was ruled targeting and upheld by officials, so Stott was ejected from the game.
