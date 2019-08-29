BRIDGEWATER — The 2018 Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings didn’t shape up quite the way most people expected.
Washington & Lee was the favorite to win the league before finishing in the middle of the pack. Randolph-Macon, picked second, led the league standings wire to wire. But Bridgewater, at the bottom of last year’s preseason poll, was one score away from claiming the ODAC title.
The unpredictable results spoke to the nature of Division III football, but also just how tightly packed the ODAC was in terms of talent and potential. The 2019 preseason poll, with Randolph-Macon picked to repeat and Bridgewater second, may very well prove to be a more accurate representation of the conference, but we won’t really know until after the season begins the first week of September.
“Our junior and senior group showed up physically prepared to play,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “In Division III that’s not easy to do because you have to do it on your own. At this level you never know quite what you’re going to see until you get out there.”
As the start of the season nears, here’s a breakdown of each ODAC team in predicted order of finish:
RANDOLPH-MACON YELLOW JACKETS
2018 Record: 9-3, 6-1
Coach: Pedro Aruzza
Key Players Returning: RB Tre Frederick, QB Burke Estes, DB Anthony Williams
Coming off the best season in school history with the program’s first NCAA Division III playoff victory, the Yellow Jackets return several important players on both sides of the ball, but like last year the key on offense will be Frederick, who rushed for 1,284 yards last season. Williams is coming off a huge season defensively after picking off seven passes in 2018. RM-C will get a big test early when it plays host to Johns Hopkins in Week 1.
BRIDGEWATER EAGLES
2018 Record: 6-4, 4-3
Coach: Michael Clark
Key Players Returning: LB Re’Shaun Myers, QB Jay Scroggins, OL Will Hoffman
The Eagles have a bunch of veteran talent returning on defense, led by 2018 ODAC Player of the Year Myers and first-team all-conference defensive back Matt Dang. Scroggins has a strong arm that’s been on display in preseason drills, but has to cut down on turnovers while the health of the offensive line, led by Hoffman after an All-ODAC performance in 2018, is always a key question for Bridgewater, particularly with a lack of depth in the backfield.
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY TIGERS
2018 Record: 4-5, 4-3
Coach: Marty Favret
Key Players Returning: WR Major Morgan, LB Griffin Davis, OL Andrew Grage
The Tigers must work in a new starter at quarterback, but a target like Morgan, who racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, will make the job easier for anyone who takes snaps. Grage leads the offensive line that could also take some pressure off the new QB while Davis heads a linebacker unit that could be among the league’s best.
FERRUM PANTHERS
2018 Record: 5-5, 3-4
Coach: Rob Grande
Key Players Returning: RB Bryan Mann, OL Jordan Patti, LB AJ Camp
In their first year in the ODAC, the Panthers fared a bit better than expected, and could be a competitor in the league this time around. Mann, who rushed for 1,605 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, will be asked to once again carry a large load for Ferrum, but the Panthers have experience at quarterback with Zack Clifford, who threw for 17 touchdowns in 2018.
WASHINGTON & LEE GENERALS
2018 Record: 5-4, 3-4
Coach: Garrett LeRose
Key Players Returning: RB Josh Breece, LB Will Corry, DL Andrew Frailer
Breece was a preseason All-American heading into 2018, but as opposing defenses keyed on the talented running back, his numbers dipped slightly, rushing for 1,119 yards. It won’t get much easier for him this season as the Generals break in a new quarterback, but the defense may be able to keep W&L in games with Frailer leading the attack up front.
EMORY & HENRY WASPS
2018 Record: 4-5, 3-4
Coach: Curt Newsome
Key Players Returning: QB Hunter Taylor, OL Tyler Wetterings, OL Dakota Morris
Newsome, a former assistant at James Madison and Virginia Tech, has settled into the head coaching job at his alma mater and could make some noise offensively this season with Taylor back to lead the way. The QB is the Wasps leading returning passer and rusher combining for nearly 2,400 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground and through the air last season. Wetterings and Morris lead a veteran offensive line.
SHENANDOAH HORNETS
2018 Record: 5-5, 3-4
Coach: Scott Yoder
Key Players Returning: WR Casey Stewart, WR Jake Wallace, DB Daquan Pridget
The Hornets put up some big numbers through the air last season and could do so again, but will have a new quarterback taking snaps with Ben Agostino and former Rockbridge County standout Ben Rhondenizer battling for the starting job. Pridget leads a defense that may have to come up with more stops this season. He did his part a year ago, picking off seven passes.
GUILFORD QUAKERS
2018 Record: 3-6, 2-5
Coach: Chris Rusiewicz
Key Players Returning: QB Alex Manley, WR Juwan Houston, DL Jarrod Russ
Manley returns as a dual threat who had nearly 2,800 total yards last season, but needs to cut down on the interceptions for Guilford to have a real shot at competing for the top half of the ODAC standings. Defensively, it all starts up front with Russ, who had 12 tackles for loss last season, including 7.5 sacks. Linebacker Bryce Smith should also be a standout after making 81 solo tackles in 2018.
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA KNIGHTS
2018 Record: 3-7, 2-7 NJAC
Coach: Ed Mulitalo
Key Players Returning: RB Akiva Wedge, DB Neil Davis, OL Grady Sami
Road trips are about to get a lot shorter for the new team in the ODAC as Southern Virginia joins as an associate member in football after playing last season in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Wedge adds to the already deep lineup of running backs across the league after carrying for more than 1,000 yards last season. Davis may be the Knights best player, making 86 tackles and intercepting three passes last season from the safety position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.