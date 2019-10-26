At halftime, James Madison leads Towson 24-10 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci has thrown two for touchdowns.
First Down – The thing not to do after a long, positive play against the Dukes’ defense is call a reverse. Momentum swung away from Towson when the Tigers tried a double reverse in the opening quarter on the heels of a successful 28-yard pass from quarterback Tom Flacco to wide receiver Darian Street. The reverse failed when Tigers wide receiver Shane Leatherbury was met in the backfield by JMU defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa and linebacker Dimitri Holloway. It went for a loss for 14 yards and on the next play Flacco was intercepted by Adam Smith, giving JMU the ball back.
Second Down – JMU running back Solomon Vanhorse, the usual starter, didn’t dress for Saturday’s game so Dukes coach Curt Cignetti leaned on a regular rotation of Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese at the position through the first half, though, Latrele Palmer did get two touches midway through the second quarter. Hamilton got the start, but Agyei-Obese got offense started midway through the first. Agyei-Obese’s 37-yard run led to his eight-yard touchdown run that gave the Dukes a 7-0 lead. It was Agyei-Obese’s ninth touchdown of the year.
Third Down – Flacco had one of the highlights of the first half when he caught the Dukes over-pursuing him in the second quarter on a fourth-and-5. Flacco, who has 25 rushing yards in the first 30 minutes, took off to escape a collapsing pocket and picked up a first down with a 13-yard run to extend the series. He eventually capped the drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Epps to give the Tigers a 10-7 edge.
Fourth Down – JMU defensive end John Daka recorded a sack for the fifth week in a row when he sacked Flacco on third down late in the second quarter to force a punt. Daka has eight sacks in that span. Even better for JMU, the Dukes’ offense scored two plays after the punt when DiNucci threw a screen pass to wide receiver Brandon Polk, who turned the play into a 60-yard touchdown reception and a 21-10 advantage for the Dukes.
