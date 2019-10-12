BRIDGEWATER — Harping on turnovers in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference can begin to feel a bit like whaling away on a horse long since expired.
But in the case of Bridgewater College and Hampden-Sydney, the longtime rivals who meet today for the Tigers homecoming, there’s no better way to explain their reversal of fortunes.
Just 364 days ago, Bridgewater committed five turnovers on the way to a loss to Hampden-Sydney to make it a 2-3 start for the Eagles.
But since then, BC has been the hottest team in the ODAC, winners of eight of its past nine games with the only loss a double-overtime setback against eventual league champion Randolph-Macon last October. Now, Bridgewater heads to Hampden-Sydney with a 4-0 record to face a Tigers team that is 1-4 with turnovers largely to blame.
“Last year, we were Hampden-Sydney,” Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said. “We turned it over nine times in two games. They can look and see this team reminds me of us a year ago. From that point on we didn’t turn the ball over and we became a pretty good football team. So I think that’s what they have to anticipate.”
Hampden-Sydney has thrown 15 interceptions, 11 of those coming in three straight ODAC losses. Meanwhile the Eagles, who are 2-0 in conference play and have just one offensive turnover — a garbage-time fumble with the backups in at Shenandoah.
But Clark has his concerns. Namely that the Tigers have been competitive in games up until the turnover bug hit while his defense hasn’t been great at snagging takeaways since intercepting a pair of passes in the season opener.
“Anytime you turn the ball over, that’s going to pollute a lot of good things that you do,” Clark said. “What you are dealing with now with Hampden-Sydney, the challenge with our kids is we have to watch film of these games and say, ‘Look, here is them doing some good things.’ You can’t take away three turnovers in critical situations and say this does not matter, but you take away those turnovers and you’ve got a different type of game.”
If anybody understands how quickly eliminating turnovers can turn a season around, it’s the Eagles, and Bridgewater doesn’t want to see any kind of a letdown coming out of an off week.
“I think we are doing a good job of letting our bodies recover and preparing the way we need to prepare,” Bridgewater running back Demtreus Jalepes said. “We know that to achieve the things we believe we can as a team we have to be ready for every game in the ODAC because this is a tough contest and that means being prepared for Hampden-Sydney.”
