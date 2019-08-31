MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three turnovers doomed James Madison in its bid for a win against the FBS.
West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall capitalized on the last of the Madison miscues when he connected with wide receiver Tevin Bush for a separating score in the fourth quarter as the Mountaineers sent the Dukes to 20-13 season-opening loss at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Kendall’s touchdown pass was setup on the last play of the previous JMU possession as Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci was intercepted with 10:08 left to play. Forced to scramble behind the line of scrimmage because of pressure, DiNucci threw on the run and Mountaineers defensive back Keith Washington was there to take it away.
Up until that throw DiNucci had played mistake free. He threw for 156 yards and rushed for 36 yards. JMU scored its lone touchdown on a 9-yard run from Solomon Vanhorse in the opening quarter after overcoming running back Percy Agyei-Obese’s fumble and punt returner D’Angelo Amos’ muffed punt.
West Virginia did not turn the ball over.
Kendall finished with 260 passing yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown throw to George Campbell gave West Virginia its initial lead on the first drive of the third quarter.
JMU (0-1) returns to Harrisonburg next week for its home opener against St. Francis while West Virginia (1-0) travels to Missouri.
