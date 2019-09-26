BRIDGEWATER — Last year, Bridgewater College was picked to finish last in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason poll, but came in second, just an overtime field goal away from winning the league.
So the Eagles might have some appreciation of the start for Southern Virginia, the ODAC newcomer that was picked at the bottom of the 2019 preseason poll, but along with Bridgewater remains one of two undefeated teams left in the league.
Something will give Saturday when the two teams meet at Jopson Athletic Complex, but with Southern Virginia coming off an impressive fourth-quarter rally against Hampden-Sydney, the Knights have already made an impression in the ODAC and quick climb up our weekly rating of the league’s top teams.
“I’ve preached to our guys many times,” Southern Virginia coach Ed Mulitalo said. “To get where we want to go we have to go through Bridgewater. Those type of teams in the ODAC are out there and we have to get through them, but I was happy with our start in this league.”
Bridgewater and Southern Virginia is shaping up to be the game of the week in the conference, but there are some others that may end up having postseason implications when its all said and done.
So, here’s the Daily News-Record’s ODAC football power rankings after Week 3:
1. Bridgewater College (3-0, 1-0 ODAC)Simply put, nobody in the ODAC has looked as good as the Eagles so far. Overall statistics don’t tell the story as Bridgewater has refrained from running up the score, but BC has outscored opponents 78-0 in the first two quarters of games this season. These games were essentially over by halftime, as was the case at Shenandoah last week. Bridgewater raced out to a 35-0 lead as the defense continues to dominate and QB Jay Scroggins completes 70 percent of his passes without an interception.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Southern Virginia.
2. Randolph-Macon (2-1, 1-0)The preseason Top 25 Yellow Jackets perhaps haven’t rounded into midseason form quite yet. Randolph-Macon needed a late score to get by Emory & Henry at home over the weekend, which makes it far from the most impressive victory R-MC has put together over the past couple of years, but a victory to start ODAC play nonetheless. Tre Frederick continues to be tough to handle after rushing for 107 yards.
NEXT: Saturday at Ferrum
3. Southern Virginia (2-0, 1-0)Surprisingly, this is looking like a key game in the ODAC as league newcomers Southern Virginia have gotten off to a good start and proved that a Week 1 win wasn’t a fluke by riding running back Akiva Wedge and his 237 rushing yards to victory against Hampden-Sydney. The Knights are also thriving off forcing turnovers.
NEXT: Saturday at Bridgewater
4. Washington & Lee (2-1, 1-0)The Generals struggled mightily in their opener, but have rebounded with back-to-back blowout victories, including an ODAC-opening 52-14 pounding of Guilford. The challenges are going to get stiffer for Washington & Lee in the coming weeks, but quarterback Alex Manley has been moving the ball through the air as the Generals begin to establish an offensive identity.
NEXT: Saturday at Hampden-Sydney
5. Ferrum (1-1, 0-0)The Panthers got off to a slow start and never really recovered against a really good Averett team on the way to a 35-12 loss. It won’t get much easier against the defending ODAC champs next week as R-MC already has a win against Averett, but it’s shaping up to be a defensive battle that could swing on a big play or two. Ferrum is getting production from a stable of backs led by veteran Brian Mann.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Randolph-Macon
6. Hampden-Sydney (1-2, 0-1)
Five interceptions on offense played a key role in a huge fourth quarter rally by Southern Virginia last week in the ODAC opener and Hampden-Sydney must get the turnovers under control against a Washington & Lee team capable of making them pay. The Tigers still have a shot to be one of the top teams in the conference, but it’s certainly been a disappointing start.
NEXT: Saturday vs. Washington & Lee
7. Emory & Henry (0-2, 0-1)
Still searching for its first win, Emory & Henry has to at least be encouraged by how competitive the Wasps were against Randolph-Macon. In fact, behind a strong defensive effort, the Wasps were leading well into the fourth quarter against the defending league champs. Quarterback Hunter Taylor has been solid, but E&H could use some sort of boost offensively.
NEXT: Saturday at Bluefield
8. Shenandoah (1-1, 0-1)
Shenandoah is still trying to sort out its quarterback situation with both Ben Augostino and Ben Rhodenizer getting snaps. Augostino moved the ball a little bit against Bridgewater in the second half, but the Hornets defense showed little ability to slow the Eagles down until the game was well out of reach. Shenandoah is simply a work in progress.
NEXT: Saturday at Guilford
9. Guilford (1-2, 0-1)The Quakers defense has struggled quite a bit in their two losses, including Saturday’s 52-14 loss to Washington & Lee. Quarterback Alex Manley has been racking up the yards for Guilford, but has also thrown too many interceptions to negate some of the good work he’s done.
NEXT: Saturday vs Shenandoah
