At halftime, James Madison leads New Hampshire 30-10 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci has thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for another.
First Down – Leading into Saturday’s game, JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said the Dukes defense had to be prepared for any tricks New Hampshire’s offense would use. Robinson, having played in enough JMU-UNH games throughout his career, is well-informed about the opposition. And on UNH’s opening series, the Wildcats called for a reverse pass thrown by wide receiver Benyeal Hill Jr. that went for 49 yards to wide receiver Malik Love and eventually set up the game’s first score. The play had the Dukes totally fooled and out of place, but it was the lone mistake for JMU throughout the first half.
Second Down – Dukes wide receiver Brandon Polk is just faster than most other players on the field. JMU scored its first touchdown when DiNucci connected with Polk for a 58-yard score to even the game at 10 in the opening quarter. Polk ran right down the seam and under the ball before securing it and gliding past the goal line.
Third Down – For the third straight time during a home game for the Dukes, JMU lost one of its players to a targeting ejection. Linebacker Dimitri Holloway was called for it in the first quarter after hitting UNH quarterback Max Brosmer as Brosmer slid at the end of a scramble. Initially, there was no call for targeting on the field, but referees reviewed the play afterward and then made the call. In games against Villanova and Towson, safety D’Angelo Amos was called for targeting and ejected. The good news for the Dukes is, Amos can return in the second half today against UNH.
Fourth Down – JMU tight ends and slot receivers are collectively having their most productive game of the year. Slot receiver Jake Brown, tight end Drew Painter and tight end Dylan Stapleton have combined for six catches for 86 yards. Stapleton hauled in his first touchdown catch of the season in the second quarter to extend the Dukes’ lead to 23-10.
