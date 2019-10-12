HARRISONBURG – At halftime, James Madison leads Villanova 17-10 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Ethan Ratke’s 43-yard field goal with 39 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Dukes the lead they hold.
First Down – Two plays on special teams ignited the strong start for JMU in the opening quarter. Brandon Polk opened the game with a 37-yard kick return to set the Dukes’ offense up with great field position. The unit would take advantage of it by scoring on a 9-play, 53-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead. And then, Villanova’s first drive stalled in the red zone, but they were held scoreless. JMU’s D’Angelo Amos blocked a field goal attempt and Rashad Robinson recovered it to keep the Wildcats off the board.
Second Down – Amos was involved in a play later in the first quarter that resulted in him being called for targeting. He was defending a pass. Villanova quarterback Daniel Smith overthrew his receiver and as the ball skipped by Amos hit the Wildcats receiver, but did not lead with his helmet. The call on the field was reviewed by officials, but not overturned leaving JMU coach Curt Cignetti as angry as he’s been on the sideline at any point this season. With Amos out, MJ Hampton is filling in at safety and Jack Sroba has returned punts.
Third Down – Dukes wide receiver Riley Stapleton recorded his first touchdown catch of the year to cap the opening drive for JMU. It came on a 2-yard jump ball thrown by quarterback Ben DiNucci. Throughout the last month, Cignetti has said how important it is for JMU to use Stapleton in the red zone and the Dukes did so on that play and then again in the second quarter. DiNucci threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Stapleton to put JMU ahead 14-7 with 9:19 left to play in the second quarter.
Fourth Down – The Dukes’ offense has found success on third down. In the first half, JMU was 8-of-11 on third down and both of Stapleton’s touchdown catches came on third down. The best third-down play JMU executed came thanks to wide receiver Jake Brown, who made an over-the-shoulder 22-yard grab to extend the drive Stapleton had his second touchdown catch on.
