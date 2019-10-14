CHARLOTTESVILLE (AP) — Virginia All-American cornerback Bryce Hall will miss the rest of the season following left ankle surgery.
Hall was injured while covering a punt in the second quarter of the Cavaliers' 17-9 loss at Miami on Friday night. The senior had surgery Sunday, and coach Bronco Mendenhall says the recovery timeline is uncertain.
Hall last year led the nation is pass breakups with 22 and tied for the lead with 24 passes defended. Mendenhall calls Hall an "amazing" person who has had a "huge impact" on the program.
The coach says junior De'Vante Cross will start in Hall's absence. Cross came to Virginia as a quarterback and has also played wide receiver and safety for the Cavaliers.
