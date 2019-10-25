Louis Rowe considers himself a defensive coach. In a perfect world the offense would simply take care of itself and James Madison’s coach could devote nearly all of practice time to working on the defense.
Yet last season his Dukes put up solid numbers with the ball while, statistically speaking, producing one of the worst defenses in college basketball, ranking 319th out of 353 Division I teams in defensive efficiency.
“I do feel like we weren’t good defensively last year,” Rowe said. “I don’t know if our offensive numbers were terrible, but I think our defensive numbers were bad. So we have to put more pressure on our defense being better, but we also have to understand our personnel.”
Fortunately for Rowe and JMU, there are reasons to think the 2019-20 season will provide improvement, and a major one is experience.
A couple of weeks ago Jordan Sperber from the basketball analytics site HoopVision broke down the numbers on teams with plenty of experience, and odds are JMU could see gains on both ends of the court. Since 2007, among 425 teams that got 70 percent of their minutes from returning players, 71 percent improved offensively while 60 percent improved defensively.
The Dukes have 68.7 percent of their minutes played from last year back, and even with half the roster consisting of true freshmen, forwards Zach Jacobs and Devon Flowers are likely to see increased playing time. So it stands to reason JMU could likely get 70 percent or more of its minutes from players who were in the program a year ago.
And while only 60 percent of such teams improved on defense, JMU seems like an even safer bet. Of those 425 teams, 161 allowed less than one point per possession the year before. There simply wasn’t a lot of room for defensive improvement and more than half of them actually saw a decline in defensive efficiency.
Poorer defensive teams saw improvement at a high rate and James Madison allowed nearly 1.1 points per possession, leaving the Dukes with plenty of space to climb. A change in strategy and additions of assistants Josh Oppenheimer and Ryan Kardok to the staff might also pay off.
“We want to be one of the top defensive teams in this league,” Rowe said. “But we looked at our personnel and said we need to change some of our coverages and principles on ball screens. We brought in guys who understand that and can coach that. It’s really helped with the transition.”
With the experience returning, and freshmen such as Michael Christmas and Julien Wooden adding length and depth on the wing, Rowe and his staff have turned the Dukes loose with a new defensive style. With the plan to extend pressure on the perimeter and even into the full court — something that might appear reminiscent of VCU’s Havoc — the hope is JMU can cause more turnovers and improve on the opposition’s 45.7 percent shooting, which ranked in the bottom half of the Colonial Athletic Association in field goal defense last season.
“We have a different way we play,” junior guard Darius Banks said. “We’re playing fast. We’re playing physical. I love that. Our defense has changed a lot. It gives me freedom and motivation to go get steals I wasn’t always in position to get.”
Banks was second in the CAA in steals last year, swiping 1.8 per game, but his excitement for the opportunity to go for more in the new defensive system could be tempered if he doesn’t stay out of foul trouble.
Once again, it comes down to those experienced minutes for the Dukes and Banks found himself on the bench last season more often than his coach would have liked. Fellow junior Matt Lewis led the CAA, averaging 36.3 minutes per game while Banks played 32 per night. Sophomore point guard Deshon Parker averaged 29.1 minutes per game, but had fully immersed himself into the lineup by midway through his freshman season, averaging more than 33 per game in conference play.
Rowe would love to see the entire starting backcourt play as many minutes as possible this season.
“We have guys who we need to keep out of foul trouble,” Rowe said. “We have guys who are going to need to play more extended minutes. DB has got to stay out of foul trouble. We need him on the court. So I’m hesitant to just say go. We need to keep him out of foul trouble, but also understand the kind of player he is. We want to play to his strengths, so we talk to him a lot about playing with his feet and not his hands, but staying aggressive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.