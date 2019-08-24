Every year, CBS Sports puts together a fascinating survey of dozens of college basketball coaches, who answer a variety of questions honestly thanks to the promise of anonymity.
A recent installment focused on what coaching jobs they considered the most underrated in the nation. The coaches considered a variety of factors and the answers varied wildly to include mid-major powers such as Gonzaga and Dayton to major conference picks including Oregon and Vanderbilt.
Among the 47 schools to show up on a ballot, College of Charleston received multiple votes. With that in mind, I thought it would make for an interesting discussion to rank the most desirable men's basketball jobs in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Plenty of factors go into what makes a coaching job a good one, and it can vary for individuals, but budget, facilities, location, recruiting base, fan support and the ability to win all certainly play a role.
That said, here is how I rank them:
1. College of Charleston
No need to argue with the coaches on this one. Earl Grant has shown it's possible to build a consistent winner there and with the wins come solid fan support, leading the CAA in attendance with more than 4,200 fans per game.
But location makes Charleston a big winner. It's one of America's most beautiful and interesting cities, but that alone isn't what gives Charleston an edge. A disproportionate number of successful mid-major programs are located in medium-sized metros -- the Spokanes, Wichitas, Richmonds and Daytons of the world.
These places aren't quite big enough cities to support pro franchises, but there's a sizable population eager to jump on a local bandwagon. When those programs start winning, the locals, not just the alumni, treat them like their own pro team.
2. Hofstra
When it comes down to it, good players can make just about any program a destination. The right coach at Hofstra can take advantage of the New York location and locate under-the-radar local talent to build a winner around. Speedy Claxton and Justin Wright-Foreman are just a couple who fit that bill.
There are downsides. You're never going to attract a ton of attention in New York City, and the Pride have had some travel nightmares in the past. But other CAA schools also deal with relatively small travel budgets and Long Island has enough of its own identity to embrace a successful local college.
3. Delaware
We are coming up on 20 years since current Notre Dame coach Mike Brey made his name in Newark, and while Martin Ingelsby seems to have the Blue Hens going in the right direction, I've often wondered this century why Delaware hasn't been better.
Newark is nice college town with easy access to prime recruiting ground in Philadelphia, Baltimore and New Jersey. Philadelphia's transit system even runs a train right up to the Bob Carpenter Center, which is an arena with potential to be quite a loud and intimidating environment.
Delaware may be a small state, but UD's status as a flagship school is meaningful, and there is a devoted fan base as such.
4. James Madison
There are multiple reasons JMU has the CAA's best overall athletic department, not the least of which is an athletic revenue total that dwarfs the rest of the CAA. Many of the advantages apply to men's basketball as well as programs that have more recently competed for championships. That's especially true once the Atlantic Union Bank Center opens next year to give the Dukes the newest, nicest arena in the league.
There are those in the coaching community who say that's led to unfair expectations for men's basketball, but AD Jeff Bourne's support of head coach Louis Rowe as he rebuilds counters that argument a bit.
Metro Washington has always been a fertile recruiting ground and the rest of Virginia has also proven to be on the rise in that regard, which helps make up for the relative distance from bigger cities. JMU has as passionate a fanbase as you'll find for a mid-major school and the football program has shown when the Dukes are winning the entire Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester to Waynesboro, turns purple.
5. UNC Wilmington
Much of what was said about College of Charleston also applies to UNCW, just less so.
Wilmington is a lovely coastal city and when the Seahawks win, fans show interest. It's just that they'll never be as interested in UNCW as they are in the state's four ACC schools.
There's not particularly great access to major cities, but Eastern North Carolina has produced a lot of talent, including some of the greatest to ever play the game.
6. Elon
Growth at the private Christian school continues as Elon appears to be following Liberty's model with a big-time investment in the athletic department.
That's shown through in the opening of the Schar Center last year and the hire of Mike Schrage as its new basketball coach. With years as an assistant at Butler and Ohio State, Schrage could have held out for a more prestigious job, but he saw the potential at Elon.
The recruiting budget has allowed the Phoenix to take advantage of relatively easy access to Atlanta and it shouldn't be a surprise if the basketball team follows the football program's ascent up the conference standings in years to come.
7. Northeastern
That the Huskies are ranked this low really says something about what Bill Coen has done there. It's not an easy job.
Few college programs are lower on the totem pole in their own media market than Northeastern. Besides the Boston pro teams, the Huskies are behind Boston College, Harvard and quite possibly a few other college teams in terms of local interest. And unlike Hostra, the location in a big city doesn't necessarily mean a steam of homegrown talent. New England is notoriously weak in that regard.
Matthews Arena has an amazing history, but it's an antiquated building made for hockey in a time when multiple CAA teams either have or are building state of the art facilities.
8. Towson
Speaking of facilities, SECU Arena has helped the situation at Towson, particularly with the old arena serving as a useful practice facility.
That and a solid recruiting base in the Baltimore area keep the Tigers off the bottom of the list despite not winning a conference championship of any kind since 1994. That has made it generally pretty tough for Towson to gain much attention in a crowded market.
Once last season, angry fans showed up two hours early for a game when the tipoff time was listed wrong on the school's website. That's just not the kind of thing that happens at a big-time program.
9. Drexel
The Dragons play in one of the world's great basketball cities, and a place where there's a great appreciation for the college game along with the NBA.
Unfortunately for Drexel, timing was not on its side. Back in 1955 when Temple, La Salle, Villanova, Penn and St. Joseph's formed Philly's famed Big 5, Drexel was still in Division II. And as much as Drexel's marketing department has tried to make "City 6" a thing, if you aren't in the Big 5, you're largely left out of Philly's college hoops discussion.
The Daskalakis Athletic Center has seen some improvements in recent years, but still lags behind the top of the CAA. The good news for the Dragons is Zach Spiker won at Army, and if he can win there he can win anywhere.
10. William & Mary
Hey, Tony Shaver, you're the only coach in the CAA to win at least 10 conference games the past five seasons and you've put together a roster that should give the school a real shot at its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.
Congratulations, you're fired.
Apparently making the NCAA Tournament is now a job requirement at William & Mary despite the fact nobody has ever made the NCAA Tournament at William & Mary. I think Dane Fischer is, like Shaver, a fine basketball coach. But good luck keeping athletic director Samantha Huge happy while the rest of the league passes you by in terms of facilities and resources.
