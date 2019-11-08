LEXINGTON — C.J. Haskins connected with Jared Peake for the game-tying touchdown with 1:35 left to play, but Rockbridge County’s James Cunningham hit a point-after-touchdown range field goal in overtime to sink Turner Ashby in a 31-28 loss to the Wildcats in Valley District football action Friday.
Grant Swinehart rushed for three touchdowns for the Knights, who finished the regular season at 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the Valley District.
Rockbridge County (8-2, 4-1 Valley) got a 51-yard touchdown catch from Jailik Lynch and Elijah Poindexter added a 61-yard scoring run in the win.
In other local sports Friday:
Prep Football
Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson 6: Page County capped its best regular season since 1993 with a 55-6 rout of Stonewall Jackson in Shenandoah.
Blake Turpen had seven carries for 143 yards and two scores while Mikey Cash had 11 carries for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Panthers (7-3), who snapped a 26-year playoff drought.
Prep Volleyball
Timberlake Christian 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite’s historic season came to a close with a 25-3, 25-17, 25-9 loss at the hands of Timberlake Christian in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals at Roanoke Catholic School.
Adrienne Cline had five kills and six digs for the Flames (22-1) while Caroline Young had six digs and a trio of kills and Abby Stapleton added six digs.
It was the second straight year that EMHS has fallen in the VISAA Division III semifinals and just their third state-tournament appearance ever.
Field Hockey
Delaware 5, James Madison 3: In Newark, Del., Lotte de Koning scored four times as Delaware ended James Madison’s season in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament semifinals with a 5-3 victory.
The Dukes (8-11) got goals from Caroline Cahill, Rachel Yeager and Megan Guzzardi.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, Elon 0: In Harrisonburg, Briley Brind’Amour slapped down a match-high 11 kills as James Madison rolled to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Colonial Athletic Association foe Elon.
Danielle Nathan, Sophie Davis and M’Kaela White each added nine kills for the Dukes (16-7, 10-3).
— DN-R Sports Desk
