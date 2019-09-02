#DNRFB Power Rankings: Week 1
|Rank
|Team
|Last Week
|Movement
|What's Up?
|This Week
|1.
|Spotswood (1-0)
|Won 20-12 at East Rockingham
|-
|Faced with the task of playing without standout quarterback Ryan High, the Trailblazers did enough to get the job done with a ground-and-pound offensive attack and a stingy defensive effort to snap a three-game losing streak to U.S. 33 rival East Rockingham.
|vs. William Monroe
|2.
|Rockbridge County (1-0)
|Won 62-0 at Parry McCluer
|+1
|Arguably the most impressive performance of Week 1 came from Rockbridge County, which saw Miller Jay throw for three touchdowns and Ty Ruley run for a trio of scores in a 62-0 blowout of rival Parry McCluer.
|vs. William Fleming
|3.
|Riverheads (1-0)
|Won 49-15 vs. Washington & Lee
|-1
|Braeson Fulton and Zac Smiley combined for six touchdowns and freshman Bennett Dunlap was strong under center as Riverheads didn't miss a beat in a 49-15 rout of Washington and Lee in Greenville.
|vs. Glenvar
|4.
|Clarke County (1-0)
|Won 42-0 vs. Buffalo Gap
|+4
|Led by the duo of running back Peyton Rutherford and Colby Childs, the Eagles scored on all six of their possessions and avenged last season's Region 2B quarterfinal loss with a 42-0 shutout of Buffalo Gap.
|Bye
|5.
|Strasburg (1-0)
|Won 35-15 at East Hardy
|+1
|Jalen Bray emerged as a potent threat out of the backfield and Strasburg showcased why its a serious contender in the Bull Run District this season with a 35-13 win over non-district opponent East Hardy.
|at George Mason
|6.
|Luray (1-0)
|Won 25-13 vs. Central
|+1
|Three different Luray players had over 95 yards rushing as the Bulldogs accounted for 328 of their 341 yards of total offense on the ground in a 25-13 season-opening victory over Central.
|vs. Wilson Memorial
|7.
|East Rockingham (0-1)
|Lost 20-12 vs. Spotswood
|-3
|The Eagles defense looked like the strength of this year's ERHS squad, but they'll need to get more production offensively both in the air and with someone besides Trenton Morris on the ground in order to compete in the Bull Run this season.
|Bye
|8.
|Wilson Memorial (1-0)
|Won 41-0 vs. Waynesboro
|+1
|Cobey Rothgeb and Skylar Whiting each rushed for over 100 yards and combined for five touchdowns as Wilson Memorial crushed Waynesboro 41-0, but the health of fullback Reese Johnson (ankle) is a concern for the Green Hornets moving forward.
|at Luray
|9.
|Stuarts Draft (1-0)
|Won 48-7 vs. James River
|+1
|Aaron Nice showed off his speed in the backfield and Henry Cooke proved why he's one of the best quarterbacks in the area as the Cougars opened their season with an impressive 48-7 rout of non-district foe James River.
|at Waynesboro
|10.
|Turner Ashby (1-0)
|Won 24-2 at William Monroe
|+3
|Turner Ashby took the first step toward turning the program around, holding William Monroe without a touchdown — the first the Knights defense has done that since 2016 — and winning its first season opener in nine years.
|vs. Western Albemarle
|11.
|Harrisonburg (0-1)
|Lost 52-10 at William Fleming
|-6
|Despite HHS coach Chris Thurman's enthusiasm about his young team's work ethic throughout the offseason and into training camp, the Blue Streaks struggled on the field and suffered a 52-10 blowout at the hands of William Fleming — a one-win team in 2018.
|vs. Handley
|12.
|Page County (0-0)
|Bye
|+5
|The Panthers had some hiccups offensively in a scrimmage against Fort Defiance last week, but looked impressive on defense have enough experience this year to keep building off a four-win campaign in 2018.
|at Nelson County
|13.
|Staunton (0-0)
|Bye
|+2
|Inconsistency is the biggest challenge any young team faces and the Storm had plenty of it during a benefit game against Western Albemarle. But with Will Dod back at quarterback and a defense that continues to improve, Staunton will be in a position to compete for a Region 2B playoff spot this season.
|at Covington
|14.
|Central (0-1)
|Lost 25-13 at Luray
|-3
|First-year quarterback Kelan Hoover impressed with 157 yards and a touchdown pass in his first varsity start, but Central struggled to get the run game going in its 25-13 loss to Luray.
|vs. Stonewall Jackson
|15.
|Broadway (0-1)
|Lost 29-13 vs. Fluvanna County
|-3
|First-year coach Danny Grogg preached the importance of taking care of the ball this season throughout training camp, but that's exactly what the Gobblers failed to do in a 29-13 season-opening setback to Fluvanna County.
|at Skyline
|16.
|Fort Defiance (0-0)
|Bye
|-2
|.: Indians coaches left last week's scrimmage against Page County impressed with their defense — a staple of last year's team — but upset with the lack of execution offensively.
|at Liberty-Bedford
|17.
|Buffalo Gap (0-1)
|Lost 42-0 at Clarke County
|-1
|Tucker Kiracofe emerged as the replacement for Carter Rivenburg in the Buffalo Gap backfield with 73 yards on 20 carries, but there wasn't much else to like about the Bison' showing against Clarke County in Week 1.
|vs. Parry McCluer
|18.
|Madison County (0-0)
|Bye
|-
|It'll be a challenge for Madison County to compete in the Bull Run this season, but the Mountaineers have a great opportunity to get a season-opening win on Friday when they host James River.
|vs. James River
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-1)
|Lost 41-0 at Wilson Memorial
|-
|After a strong first quarter, the Little Giants struggled to do anything right and suffered their 12th straight loss dating back to a 56-14 loss to Monticello in the 2017 Region 3C quarterfinals.
|vs. Stuarts Draft
|20.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-0)
|Bye
|-
|Stonewall Jackson is a team that should be improved this year, but it remains to be seen if that translates to finally getting a win as the Generals' losing streak dates all the way back to 2016.
|at Central
|21.
|Rappahannock County (0-1)
|Lost 42-13 vs. West Point
|-
|It was a rough opening week for the Panthers with a 42-13 loss to West Point, but that's likely only the start of what could be a very long season.
|Bye
