HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s basketball staff is complete as the school announced the hire of Ryan Kardok as the third assistant under fourth-year head coach Louis Rowe.
Kardok has spent the past three seasons as the director of basketball operations at Bowling Green. Before joining the Falcons he worked as a graduate assistant under Jim Larranaga at Miami.
The addition of Kardok to the Dukes staff only deepens JMU’s ties to Florida. Kardok graduated from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., before playing at Broward Community College near Miami and the University of South Florida.
Madison returns a pair of starters from the Sunshine State, junior guard Darius Banks and junior big man Dwight Wilson. Rowe and associate head coach Byron Taylor are also Florida natives.
Kardok is the second new assistant to join the JMU staff this offseason. Longtime NBA assistant Josh Oppenheimer spent most of the summer working with the Dukes before officially joining the staff last month.
They replace Tim Johnson and Rob Summers. Johnson took an assistant position at Furman in the spring while Summers returned to his native Ohio late in the summer for a job at Cleveland State.
Kardok, who also served as video coordinator at Bowling Green for one season, joins a JMU program that returns four starters after going 14-19 a season ago. The Dukes open the 2019-20 season Nov. 6 at home against UNC Charlotte before heading over to Charlottesville to take on reigning national champion Virginia four days later.
