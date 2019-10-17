HARRISONBURG — James Madison got six goals from six different players and Haley Crawford produced three assists as the Dukes cruised to a 6-0 victory against Towson in Colonial Athletic Association women’s soccer action.
Iris Rabot, Claire Meiser, Maia Foley, Ginger Deel, Annie Sarandon and Abby Maltese all scored goals for the JMU, which improved to 6-9-1 and 3-2-1 in CAA play. Hannah McShea had five saves and Melissa Hoffheins had one splitting time in goal for the Dukes.
In other local news Thursday,
College Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 7, Ferrum 0: The Royals scored seven times in the final three periods, including two goals each from Skylar Hedgepeth and Juliana Ghally as Eastern Mennonite improved to 5-8 and 1-2 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. The Royals didn’t allow a shot on goal.
Men's Soccer
Randolph-Macon 2, Bridgewater 1: Anthony Astruc and Colton Howell each scored goals for the Yellow Jackets to come away with an ODAC victory despite the Bridgewater defense limiting R-MC to four shots on goal.
Thomas White scored the only goal for the Eagles (3-9-1, 1-3-1).
Prep Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0: Ellie Roach had 16 kills and Cate Secrist finished with 16 digs as Spotswood cruised to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Turner Ashby in Valley District volleyball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Gabby Atwell added 11 assists for the Trailblazers (9-9, 6-3 Valley) in the win.
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 0: Jaydyn Clemmer had 16 kills, 11 digs and five aces as Rockbridge County earned a 25-22, 25-15, 25-10 Valley District sweep of Broadway at BHS.
Graceon Armstrong adder 11 kills and eight digs for the Wildcats (21-4, 9-0 Valley) while Krissy Whitesell dished our 26 assists and Emma Lawson has 13 digs.
East Rockingham 3, Rappahannock County 0: Sage Fox put down 13 kills and had 15 digs as East Rockingham swept Rappahannock County 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 in Bull Run District action in Elkton.
Delanie Wigley dished out 30 assists for the Eagles (17-3, 10-1 Bull Run) while Kayla Rhodes had eight kills and Emma Wigley had seven digs.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Fuqua 0: In Harrisonburg, Adrienne Cline slapped down 22 kills and served up four aces as Eastern Mennonite capped off a perfect season in the Blue Ridge Conference with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Fuqua.
Karla Hostetter dished out 33 assists for the Flames (17-0, 10-0 Blue Ridge) while Abby Stapleton had 17 digs.
