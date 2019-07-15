HARRISONBURG — James Madison entered summer workouts in a different situation.
A year ago there was optimism centered on the fact the Dukes returned three guards who had earned some sort of all-conference honor the season before. Stuckey Mosley was third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association as a junior in 2017-18 while Matt Lewis and Darius Banks had made the all-rookie team.
Still, as former William & Mary coach Tony Shaver would say, the key for mid-major success is to get old and stay old. And even with Mosley returning for his senior season, JMU wasn’t at all old in the college basketball sense of the word. The 2018-19 team was, in fact, one of the rare Division I squads that didn’t have a single player or coach who had been with the program for three whole seasons.
So while reserve guard Antanee Pinkard is the only senior on this JMU roster, the Dukes are overall more experienced within coach Louis Rowe’s system.
“The level of competitiveness overall has improved,” Rowe said. “That’s good. Physically, there are things the younger guys have brought to the program, but to just have more people here and the other guys have gotten better. Part of it is being a year older. Part of it is doing it a second or third time.”
That’s not to say there isn’t plenty of adjustment necessary for six incoming freshmen — guards Zyon Dobbs, Jayvis Harvey and Quinn Richey and forwards Michael Christmas, Julien Wooden and Dalton Jefferson.
But juniors Lewis, Banks, Dwight Wilson and Zach Jacobs all now qualify as experienced veterans. There’s even significant difference for sophomore point guard Deshon Parker.
Rowe noted Parker was remarkably mature when he arrived at JMU last summer, but there's a difference even between a freshman with confidence he’ll start to pick up the nuances of the college game soon enough, and a sophomore who knows the drill.
“You can look at a guy like Deshon who came in as a freshman, he was still the same guy,” Rowe said. “He was confident. He was really mature, but he hadn’t played in a game. He was trying to figure it out. Now we have guys that have figured it out.”
ON THE ROAD
JMU may be close to adding a third assistant coach to the staff, replacing Tim Johnson who left for Furman in the spring.
The Dukes have spent most of the summer recruiting season with Rowe and assistant Byron Taylor and Rob Summers evaluating prospects. But Eric Wagenlander, who was promoted to director of basketball operations in June, has also pitched in on the recruiting trail.
Normally, the director of operations is a position not allowed to recruit off campus, but the NCAA allows for a fourth staff member to hit the road until the Dukes are back at full strength. JMU has previously taken advantage of similar situations with coaches out on paternity leave.
Madison may have a new assistant in place soon. Rowe recently indicated he’s finished his search, but is awaiting details to be sorted out before a hire can be announced.
TEAM LOADED TRIUMPHS
Speaking of the recruiting trail, a team with local ties made a big splash during the biggest time for AAU basketball last week. Team Loaded, based in Richmond, came away with the national title in the 15 and under division at the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Birmingham.
Four players on that team, including East Rockingham’s Tyler Nickel, picked up scholarship offers from JMU after their freshman high school seasons. In addition to the local product Nickel, the Dukes offered Maliq Brown from Blue Ridge School, Justin Taylor from St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville and, most recently, Donald Hand Jr. out of Virginia Beach.
Hand’s name might sound familiar as his father was a standout performer at Virginia and he was a teammate of new JMU freshman Michael Christmas at Landstown High School, where they won the VHSL Class 6 state championship this past season.
FRONT COURT CHANGES
With news last week incoming power forward Mike Fowler had asked out of his national letter of intent for personal reasons, JMU has one less big man on the team heading into the season.
And while Fowler’s spot on the roster is currently vacant, the Dukes did, in effect, replace him in the freshman class after Devon Flowers was granted a medical hardship by the NCAA.
Flowers played in just two games last season, but approval of his medical redshirt case took a bit longer than expected with the NCAA requiring additional documentation on his injuries. But with the approval, the 6-8 forward with play the 2019-20 season as a redshirt freshman.
